Departed

'The Wire' actor Bobby J. Brown dies in tragic barn fire accident at age 62

Brown's wife suffered severe burns trying to save him during the Tuesday incident, according to reports

By Janelle Ash Fox News
"The Wire" star Bobby J. Brown has died, Fox News Digital can confirm. He was 62.

Brown's talent agent, Dr. Albert Bramante, shared a statement following his client's sudden passing.

"Bobby J. Brown was a uniquely talented actor and a man of great character. From his deep roots as a Golden Gloves champion to his impactful performances on screen, Bobby brought an unmistakable authenticity to everything he did," the statement began.

Bobby J. Brown and Wendell Pierce

Bobby J. Brown and Wendell Pierce on "The Wire." (Alamy)

"He was a dedicated professional and a true joy to represent. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Bramante's statement concluded.

According to TMZ, Brown died on Tuesday in Maryland after being caught in a barn fire. Brown's daughter told the outlet that her father died from smoke inhalation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

— Dr. Albert Bramante, talent manager

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told TMZ that Brown's cause of death was ruled "diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation." The cause of death was also ruled an accident, according to the outlet.

TMZ reported that Brown entered the barn to jump-start a vehicle. He called a family member, requesting a fire extinguisher, but by the time they arrived, the barn was up in flames, according to the outlet. TMZ shared that Brown's wife suffered "severe burns" trying to save him.

Bobby J Brown

Bobby J. Brown in "We Own This City." (Paul Schiraldi /©HBO / Courtesy Everett Collection)

Brown's breakout role was Officer Bobby Brown on "The Wire." He also appeared in "Law & Order: SVU" and "We Own This City."

The star is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

