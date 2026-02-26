Taliban unleash 'extensive' offensive on Pakistan as deadly border strikes erupt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Afghanistan and Pakistan exchanged significant cross-border fire Thursday in an escalation of hostilities along their shared border, according to multiple reports.

The clashes came after the Taliban said it launched retaliatory strikes on Pakistani military positions, while Islamabad said it was responding to unprovoked fire in the area.

Reuters reported that both forces clashed for more than two hours along their roughly 2,600-kilometer (1,615-mile) border, threatening a ceasefire that had been agreed to in 2025 following fighting.

Thursday's flare-up came after Pakistani forces carried out airstrikes inside Afghanistan earlier this week, with Taliban officials saying the strikes killed at least 18 people, Reuters reported Feb. 24.

Pakistan meanwhile said it targeted militant hideouts and rejected claims that civilians were targeted.

Taliban officials went on to describe an "extensive" military operation against Pakistani army positions in response to the strikes.

"In response to repeated provocations, extensive preemptive operations have been launched against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on X.

In a separate statement, he said "specialized laser units" were operating at night.

Taliban military spokesman Mawlawi Wahidullah Mohammadi also said in a video shared with Reuters that the "retaliatory operation" began in the evening on Thursday.

Mujahid said "numerous" Pakistani soldiers had been killed and some were also captured. Reuters said it could not independently verify those claims.

In another post on X, Mujahid said, "The cowardly Pakistani army has bombed some places in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. Praise be to God, no one was harmed," referring to the earlier strikes.

Pakistan has since rejected the Taliban’s account.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said on X that Afghanistan's Taliban's "unprovoked action along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border" was given an "immediate and effective response."

The ministry said Taliban forces had "miscalculated and opened unprovoked fire on multiple locations" along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The post said that the fire was being met with an "immediate and effective response by Pakistan’s security forces."

"Early reports confirm heavy casualties on the Afghan side with multiple posts and equipment destroyed," the ministry said.

"Pakistan will take all necessary measures to ensure its territorial integrity and the safety and security of its citizens."

Pakistani security sources also told Reuters that 22 Taliban personnel had been killed, and several quadcopters were shot down.

The fighting follows Pakistan’s accusations that the Taliban is sheltering TTP militants behind a surge in violence and suicide attacks.

The Afghan Taliban denies the claim. A day before February's strikes, Pakistani officials said they had "irrefutable evidence" that militants were launching attacks from Afghan soil, Reuters reported.