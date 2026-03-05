Georgia sheriff arrested on DUI charge after blood-alcohol content allegedly almost triple legal limit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia sheriff was arrested last week after he was allegedly found swerving "all over the roadway" in a county-issued vehicle.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch had a blood alcohol content nearly three times greater than the legal limit at the time of his arrest, which was 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, police say. Hall was arrested and taken to jail, but he was released on bond that night.

According to a police report obtained by local Fox 5 Atlanta, a Hall County deputy recognized Couch's vehicle and said that the sheriff "could not maintain lane at all."

Knowing it was his own boss's vehicle, the deputy then reached out to the Georgia State Patrol and asked them to lead an investigation, though he continued following the vehicle, the outlet reported.

Once the sheriff was pulled over, the deputy noted the smell of alcohol, and another responding state trooper reported a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath." According to the police report, Couch's blood alcohol content was tested at 0.212%, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

Under questioning from officers, Couch allegedly admitted he had been drinking and said he "screwed up," claiming to have started drinking at 6 a.m. but that he had not had another drink since 8 a.m.

The officers allegedly found two open alcoholic drinks inside the vehicle.

