Georgia

Georgia sheriff arrested on DUI charge after blood-alcohol content allegedly almost triple legal limit

Sheriff Gerald Couch told police he had been drinking since 6 am

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
A Georgia sheriff was arrested last week after he was allegedly found swerving "all over the roadway" in a county-issued vehicle.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch had a blood alcohol content nearly three times greater than the legal limit at the time of his arrest, which was 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, police say. Hall was arrested and taken to jail, but he was released on bond that night.

According to a police report obtained by local Fox 5 Atlanta, a Hall County deputy recognized Couch's vehicle and said that the sheriff "could not maintain lane at all."

Knowing it was his own boss's vehicle, the deputy then reached out to the Georgia State Patrol and asked them to lead an investigation, though he continued following the vehicle, the outlet reported.

Gerald Couch

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch was arrested on DUI charges on Feb. 27, 2026. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Once the sheriff was pulled over, the deputy noted the smell of alcohol, and another responding state trooper reported a "strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath."  According to the police report, Couch's blood alcohol content was tested at 0.212%, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

Under questioning from officers, Couch allegedly admitted he had been drinking and said he "screwed up," claiming to have started drinking at 6 a.m. but that he had not had another drink since 8 a.m.

The officers allegedly found two open alcoholic drinks inside the vehicle.

VIRGINIA SCHOOL SAFETY DIRECTOR CHARGED WITH DUI AFTER WINTER STORM

Details of Couch's arrest came just days after a Pennsylvania school bus driver was accused of driving 54 elementary school children while over four times the legal alcohol limit.

School buses lined up in a parking lot

School buses lined up in a parking lot (jhorrocks/iStock)

On Tuesday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Douglass Township Police Chief Robert B. Evans announced an arrest warrant for Kelly Weber, 46, of Boyertown.

Weber is charged with driving under the influence, 54 counts each of endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment and related summary offenses.

Authorities said police were alerted around 4 p.m. Feb. 6 that a school bus was driving erratically and narrowly missing other vehicles.

Police car siren

Police responded to reports of a school bus driving erratically in Pennsylvania this this week. (iStock)

A responding officer later found the bus stopped in a snowbank.

Investigators said officers found an open 750ml bottle of Tito’s vodka, two empty 50ml bottles and a receipt showing the alcohol was purchased earlier that morning.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.
