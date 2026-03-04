NYC Dept of Education employee arrested, charged with murder of Bronx father

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police arrested a New York City education worker on charges of murdering a Bronx father in January.

The suspect, Naya Brown, was taken into custody this week in connection with the shooting death of Keon Gill, 44, as he left a restaurant with his brother where they had been celebrating the victim's birthday, according to the New York Post.

Gill was fatally shot in the chest, while his brother, 35, was shot in the knee and survived the encounter.

Brown is the second person to be arrested in the case, as police also arrested Pernell Warren, 37, in February and charged him with murder as well. Authorities are still searching for a third male suspect, who has not been named.

Sources told the Post that Brown does not appear to have been the person who fired on Gill or his brother, and her role in the alleged murder is unclear.

The Post reported that Gill and his brother got into an argument with Warren, Brown and the third suspect as they were leaving the restaurant at 3 a.m.

A spokesperson for the New York City Department of Education, which employs Brown, called the charges "deeply disturbing" in a statement to the Post.

"If the allegations are confirmed, we will pursue termination," the spokesperson said.

Brown's arrest comes just weeks after the NYPD arrested a teenager in connection with what officials described as a "senseless" shooting that broke out in the Bronx in February.

The Feb. 11 incident occurred in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx amid what officials and witnesses characterized as an escalating wave of violence in the borough, prompting affected family members to criticize Mayor Zohran Mamdani and law enforcement for not doing enough to keep New Yorkers safe.

Authorities identified the slain victim as Christopher Redding, an aspiring football player at John F. Kennedy High School, who sustained a gunshot wound to the back. According to a GoFundMe page, Redding was defending his friends who were being targeted by a group of individuals.

A 17-year-old male tied to the incident was arrested days after the shooting and now faces multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said the gunfire began as a street dispute while stressing that there has been "too much violence among young adults."

"This started out as some sort of fight on the street, and it escalated," Gibson said. "And, guess what, someone had a gun. That is usually the issue."