Stephen Colbert, in New Zealand, says he misses feeling proud of his country

Comedian Stephen Colbert has said he misses being proud of the United States while filming part of his "Late Show" in Wellington, New Zealand.

In one segment, Colbert was riding around on a "crocodile bike" with actors Lucy Lawless and Bret McKenzie when he asked them whether they were proud of their country. When they said they were, Colbert said: "I miss that feeling."

Colbert's comments were likely a jab at President Trump, whose administration he frequently criticizes.

The segment, broadcast on Tuesday's show, came as Congress held public impeachment hearings over President Trump's phone call with Ukraine on July 11.

Colbert has maintained that he's not part of the anti-Trump "resistance" but said he would not invite the president on his show. In 2018, he also released a book mocking President Trump's response to Hurricane Florence.

While the comedian has been especially critical of the current administration, he's also brought up uncomfortable aspects of Democrats' health care proposals. He asked both Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., whether they would raise taxes to pay for "Medicare-for-All" when they appeared on his program.

"Will their taxes go up?" Colbert pressed Warren in September. "But, here's the thing," Warren began in response.

"But, here's the thing," Colbert grinningly interrupted. "I've listened to these answers a few times before and I just want to make a parallel suggestion to you that you might defend the taxes perhaps that you’re not mentioning in your sentence."

The former "Colbert Report" host also asked former Vice President Joe Biden if he was "going nuts" amid a series of gaffes on the campaign trail.