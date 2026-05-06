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King Charles III

King Charles did not meet Epstein survivors during historic US visit, Virginia Giuffre's family calls it out

As the monarch began a historic state visit, Virginia Giuffre’s family was just minutes away in Washington

By Stephanie Nolasco Fox News
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Khanna calls on King Charles to meet Epstein victims ahead of Capitol visit Video

Khanna calls on King Charles to meet Epstein victims ahead of Capitol visit

Rep. Ro Khanna tells Fox News’ Chad Pergram he’s urging King Charles to meet with Jeffrey Epstein’s victims during his Capitol visit, saying the royal could offer insight into what the monarchy knew about Epstein and Prince Andrew.

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This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Virginia Giuffre’s family was just minutes away while King Charles III was in Washington, D.C., for a landmark address to Congress.

The monarch marked the 250th anniversary of American independence with a historic four-day state visit that also included New York City and Virginia. While the 77-year-old won widespread praise for speeches championing a lasting U.S.-U.K. bond, he did not meet with Giuffre’s loved ones.

PRINCE ANDREW ACCUSER VIRGINIA GIUFFRE FEARED SHE WOULD 'DIE A SEX SLAVE' IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN TRAFFICKING RING

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself at age 16, when she says Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually.  (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told USA Today the king would not meet with Giuffre’s brother, citing concerns it could affect "ongoing police inquiries" and potential legal action involving his brother, the former prince Andrew. Giuffre, a mother of three who accused the ex-royal of sexual abuse, died by suicide last year at age 41.

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre departs federal court

Virginia Roberts Giuffre exits from federal court in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.  (Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I do believe it was a missed opportunity for the king," her brother, Sky Roberts, told Fox News Digital. "I know that he has a busy schedule and that, obviously, there are a lot of other things going on in the world. But given that there were a handful of [Epstein] survivors in D.C. at the same time he was there, who were footsteps away — we were less than five minutes away from him. We were in D.C. lobbying at the same time the king was there."

Lanette Wilson, Danny Wilson, Sky Roberts, and Amanda Roberts speaking at a vigil in Washington, D.C.

From left: Lanette Wilson, Danny Wilson, Sky Roberts and Amanda Roberts speak during the "Remembering Virginia Roberts Giuffre: A Butterfly Vigil" in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images)

"The reason I think it was a missed opportunity is that, a lot of times, it’s not exactly what you say, but it’s about what you do," Roberts said. "I felt like the king had an opportunity to do something that would’ve changed the narrative around Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell and, quite frankly, his brother. He could have stood there with the survivors."

WATCH: KHANNA CALLS ON KING CHARLES TO MEET EPSTEIN VICTIMS AHEAD OF CAPITOL VISIT

Khanna calls on King Charles to meet Epstein victims ahead of Capitol visit Video

"Did we fully expect the king to meet with us? No. It’s a huge ask," Roberts said. "Meeting the king of England is a huge ask. But I would’ve hoped that he would’ve taken five minutes from his day to meet with us, given that Virginia was the most prominent survivor to come forward and had accused his brother."

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

A black and white photo of Virginia Roberts Giuffre wearing a white striped shirt and a white fedora.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre is survived by her three children. They were the "light of her life." (Family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre)

Giuffre said she was sexually abused as a teenager by influential men, including Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, after being trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She completed her memoir, "Nobody’s Girl," before her death. In it, Giuffre described meeting Epstein in 2000, weeks before she turned 17, and being directed to have sex with friends and acquaintances of the financier’s, including Andrew.

A young Virginia Roberts Giuffre smiling in a pink top.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre said in one of her lawsuits that she was trafficked to have sex with the former Prince Andrew three times: in London during her 2001 trip, at Epstein’s New York mansion when she was 17 and in the Virgin Islands when she was 18. (Family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre)

Giuffre said she had sex with Andrew when she was 17. The 66-year-old has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

"Virginia said, ‘He knows what he did, and I know what he did, and only one of us is telling the truth. And I know that’s me,’" said Roberts, referring to the disgraced Duke of York.

A close-up of Virginia Roberts Giuffre outdoors smiling away from the camera.

In 2000, Virginia Roberts Giuffre was approached by Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend and later employee, Ghislaine Maxwell. The British socialite and the daughter of media tycoon Robert Maxwell knew the former Prince Andrew through overlapping elite social circles. (Family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre)

"This was a moment for the king to not only acknowledge Virginia, but also to tell the family, ‘I acknowledge that something happened here, and I promise to give you, your family, the survivors, a fair and accurate investigation so that we can get to the bottom of this.’ So I do feel it was a missed opportunity."

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King Charles III speaking at a joint meeting of Congress in Washington, D.C.

King Charles III addresses a joint meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026, during his state visit to the United States. (Henry Nicholls/Pool/Getty Images)

"He has nothing to do with it in the sense of being involved with Epstein," said Roberts. "But it’s his place to address it. And that was a moment for him to address it face-to-face with the survivors. With us."

Ahead of the king’s visit, the family held a memorial vigil marking the first anniversary of Giuffre’s death. More than 100 people gathered, the BBC reported.

Sharlene Rochard holding a photograph of Virginia Giuffre at a news conference with Sen. Chuck Schumer in Washington, D.C.

Sharlene Rochard, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, holds a photograph of Virginia Giuffre during a news conference with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 10, 2026. Schumer introduced "Virginia's Law" to remove the statute of limitations that he says has protected traffickers and denied survivors their day in court. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"It’s an honor," Roberts’ wife, Amanda Roberts, tearfully told Fox News Digital. "We don’t always ask for the mantle that we’re given, but we take it. And I think it’s been an incredibly difficult year. And I think it was really important for us as a family to step up to the plate because so many survivors walk this journey alone."

Sky Roberts and his wife Amanda Roberts holding a photo of Virginia Giuffre outside the U.S. Capitol

Sky Roberts, brother of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and his wife Amanda Roberts hold a photo of Giuffre during a news conference on the Epstein Files Transparency Act outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 18, 2025. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Amanda said there was one key message she would share with the king if she had the chance to sit down with him.

"We want him and everyone to understand that [Virginia] was a girl, she was a child who was being trafficked," said Amanda. "This wasn’t a consensual situation. Think of your children or grandchildren. What would you want for them if they were in these shoes, if something horrific like this happened to them? What sort of justice would you seek out for your family?"

A black and white photo of Virginia Giuffre smiling with a young sibling.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, born Virginia Roberts (left), told interviewers that her childhood was shattered when she was sexually abused as a grade-schooler by a man her family knew, The Associated Press reported. She later ran away from home and endured more abuse, she said. (Family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre)

In her lifetime, Giuffre became an advocate for sex trafficking survivors. Many parts of her story were supported by documents, witness testimony and photos, including one of her and Andrew. 

Her brother, Danny Wilson, told Fox News Digital she was also a loved sibling.

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Book cover for Virginia Roberts Giuffre's memoir.

"Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice" by Virginia Roberts Giuffre is available now. (Knopf)

"My sister, on her best days, was funny," he said. "She was cheeky. She was a wonderful mother and sister. She could be having the worst time of her life, and she would listen to whatever problems you had. She was a wonderful human being."

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre departs federal court

David Boies, representing several of Jeffrey Epstein's alleged victims, center, arrives with Annie Farmer and Virginia Roberts Giuffre, at federal court in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.  (Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I think the face she presented, because she had to, was this fierce warrior, which she was, but she was soft and gentle," Wilson's wife, Lanette Wilson, also told Fox News Digital. "I don’t think the world got to always see that side of her. She was a nurturer. She was a protector in the most loving way. It didn’t matter what she was going through. She was always reaching out to help you. She carried this light even through all this darkness she went through."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arriving at the White House East Room

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for a state dinner hosted by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 28, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women. Ghislaine Maxwell, who, with Epstein, made Giuffre a sexual servant, is serving a 20-year federal sentence after being convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking and other related charges tied to Epstein.

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell posing at Batman Forever event in New York City

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell attend the Batman Forever event in New York City on June 13, 1995. (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

In October, the king stripped Andrew of his royal titles and evicted him from Royal Lodge, his 30-room mansion. The decision was made after weeks of pressure to act over Andrew’s relationship with Epstein and renewed allegations by Giuffre made in her posthumous memoir.

Prince Andrew looking disressed in a dark suit and tie in front of a church.

Prince Andrew was officially stripped of his royal titles and honors by King Charles III on Oct. 30, 2025. He will no longer be styled "Prince Andrew" or "His Royal Highness," and will instead be known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"It [was] one of the happiest days of my life when he was stripped of his titles," said Roberts. "It was a feeling of, ‘She did it.’ And I also felt that I wish she were here to see it. What she taught the world, what the book taught the world, is that an ordinary girl can do extraordinary things. The people who were involved are starting to get a little bit scared and on their toes."

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor seated in a vehicle leaving Aylsham Police Station.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, younger brother of Britain’s King Charles, leaves Aylsham Police Station in a vehicle on Feb. 19, 2026. He was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office following the release of records tied to Jeffrey Epstein by the U.S. Justice Department. (Phil Noble/Reuters)

On Feb. 19 — his birthday — Andrew was arrested and held for about 11 hours by British police on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to his links to Epstein. He was released under investigation, meaning he has neither been charged nor exonerated.

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Sarah Ransome Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Marijke Chartouni comforting each other at court hearing

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein, Sarah Ransome, Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Marijke Chartouni, support each other during an emotional court hearing for Epstein's victims on Aug. 27, 2019. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images)

"I remember saying, ‘I think he’s sweating now,’" said Amanda. "I don’t think he ever believed that he was ever going to see repercussions from being involved with Epstein. It was so out in the open, his relationship with him. Even in emails, ‘We’re in this together.’ It’s time for you to come forward and say what you knew."

Sky Roberts embracing an attendee at a news conference in Washington, D.C.

Sky Roberts, brother of Virginia Giuffre, embraces an attendee following a news conference to introduce "Virginia's Law" at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 10, 2026. The legislation would eliminate the statute of limitations on trafficking crimes. (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg)

Today, the family is determined to keep Giuffre’s legacy alive in hopes it will help others. They’re advocating for "Virginia’s Law," which would eliminate the statute of limitations to allow adult victims of sexual abuse and trafficking to file civil claims against their abusers. While many states have expanded or extended these time limits in recent years, significant restrictions remain for adult survivors.

Wilson said it’s something his sister spoke of frequently.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre smiling and sitting next to her two happy brothers outdoors.

In this undated photo, Virginia Roberts Giuffre is seen with her two brothers, Sky Roberts (left) and Daniel "Danny" Wilson (right). (Family of Virginia Roberts Giuffre)

"Abuse can happen so early that, by the time you get the courage and the strength to say something, a lot of the time it’s too late," said Wilson.

"This is what Virginia wanted," chimed Roberts. "This is what she spoke about in ‘Nobody’s Girl.’ This was her dream. And it’s alarming. By the time someone is ready to come forward, their clock may have expired."

Sarah Ransome and Virginia Roberts Giuffre comforting each other during an interview in New York City

Sarah Ransome and Virginia Roberts Giuffre comfort each other while discussing the abuse they suffered by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators during an interview in New York City on Aug. 29, 2019. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service/Getty Images)

Wilson said the family will continue to speak out. It’s what his sister would have wanted.

VIRGINIA GIUFFRE’S MEMOIR REVEALS HOW EPSTEIN, MAXWELL ‘BROKE DOWN’ GIRLS STEP BY STEP IN PSYCHOLOGICAL WAR

A black and white photo of Virginia Roberts Giuffre wearing a white shirt and looking somber.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre (1983–2025) was an activist and advocate for sex-trafficking survivors. She lived in Australia with her family. (Cassie Basford)

"I just remember as her big brother saying, ‘Could you just stop and give yourself some grace?’" he recalled. "Her answer to us was, ‘I will never stop.’ She was persistent. She was stubborn. But she wanted to make things right."

"This past year, I’ve asked myself continually, ‘What are we doing? Is this going to matter?’" he reflected. "But she’s easy to follow. She was my little sister, and she changed me. She changed my family. And she’s never going to stop."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

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