Legendary singer Bonnie Tyler rushed to hospital for emergency intestinal surgery

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Legendary pop singer, Bonnie Tyler, was rushed to the hospital in Portugal for emergency surgery.

According to a statement released on the 74-year-old singer's official website, she was rushed into surgery "for emergency intestinal surgery."

"We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery," the statement read. "The surgery went well and she is now recuperating. We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery."

Tyler, born Gaynor Hopkins, broke out into the music industry in 1976 with the release of her hit song, "Lost In France," later becoming a global superstar with hits like "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and "Holding Our for Hero."

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She remained popular in Europe throughout the 1990s and later competed in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013, representing the U.K. with the song, "Believe In Me." She continued to perform throughout the 2020s, and is currently on the Jubilee Tour, celebrating 50 years since her start in the music industry.

"Touring keeps me going. I consider myself a working-class girl and I’ve never stopped working," she told The Times in January 2025. "Moving my parents from the council house where I was brought up to a cottage in Mumbles is the thing I’m most proud of, but it does feel like an achievement to still be wanted by audiences at my age. I’m pretty energetic."

Although her most iconic songs were released in the 1980s, they continue to be relevant today, with "Total Eclipse of the Heart" becoming the unofficial anthem for when there is a solar or lunar eclipse.

"I still get excited when I hear the song on the radio," she told "Good Morning America" in April 2024. "Every time the eclipse comes, everyone all over the world, they play 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' and I never get tired of singing it."

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According to Tyler, the song was written and produced by Jim Steinman, who also often collaborated with Meat Loaf and Celine Dion.

Forty-one years after the song's initial release in 1983, it went to No. 2 on the U.S. iTunes charts ahead of the total solar eclipse in April 2024, and also broke through into the YouTube’s top 100 music video chart for the first time, ranking number 84.

Tyler is married to former Olympic judo competitor and real estate developer, Robert Sullivan, and has been since July 1973. The couple have no children together and split their time between their homes in Wales and Portugal.

"I met my husband when I started singing in nightclubs in Swansea because he was a club manager," she told The Times. "We got married in 1973. I think the secret to our success is that we met before I was famous. We don’t have children because we left it too late to stop taking precautions, and then I had a miscarriage when I was 40."

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"I was unlucky but I love all my nieces and nephews," she added. "Our house in Mumbles is like Paddington station because everyone wants to come and visit Auntie Gaynor."

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