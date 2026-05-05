Blake Lively's Met Gala stunt after Justin Baldoni settlement was a 'deliberately calculated tactic': experts

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Blake Lively’s high-profile Met Gala appearance just hours after settling her lawsuit with Justin Baldoni wasn’t just a red carpet walk.

The "Gossip Girl" star’s return to the spotlight came with intention, arriving at the fashion world’s biggest night shortly after announcing the legal settlement. To some observers, the timing alone spoke volumes. "The move was more likely a calculated attempt to reclaim control of a narrative she had lost," an industry insider noted, framing the appearance as something far more strategic than a simple night out.

Lively leaned into the moment with a look designed to turn heads — an archival 2006 Atelier Versace gown in soft watercolor tones. But it was the personal details that added another layer to her message. Clutching a purse adorned with artwork created by her four children, she offered a glimpse into the meaning behind the accessory during Vogue’s livestream.

"My kids each painted a watercolor painting. Each of my four kids did this, so I have them with me, because I'm shy too, so I just like to have the kids with me," Lively shared. "Isn't that special? I probably could have fit them under my dress, to be honest. I should have snuck them under there."

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Still, beyond the sentimentality, branding experts say the Met Gala appearance itself carried a deeper purpose. "Two things can be true at once: clearly she is trying to take control of a narrative that she lost a year ago; and it was a deliberately calculated tactic in order to achieve that exact outcome," said Doug Eldridge, founder of Achilles PR.

According to Eldridge, Lively’s presence signaled more than a comeback — it was a statement.

"Lively attended, not just to ‘get her face in the place,’ but to send a subtle, unspoken message: I’m here because I won; the battle is over, and I am ready to reclaim my title and all the amenities that go along with it."

Other industry insiders echoed that sentiment, pointing to the symbolism of both her timing and the setting itself.

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"Blake Lively walking onto the Met Gala carpet just hours after the settlement news sends one very clear message — she is not hiding," Kelcey Kintner, Senior VP of crisis management firm Red Banyan PR, told Fox News Digital. "And honestly, the Met Gala is probably the most Blake Lively place possible for her to make that point. She has always been a fashion favorite, so this was familiar territory for her. It was a way to remind people, ‘I’m still here, I still know how to own a red carpet, and I’m moving forward.'"

But how that message is received ultimately depends on the audience.

"That said, perception is what matters, and some audiences may still view the appearance as overly staged given the proximity to the news, while others will see it as confidence and closure," Steve Honig, of The Honig Company, LLC, explained to Fox News Digital. "She is a talented actress, and over time that kind of credibility tends to transcend controversy. Her next move should be measured and restrained, focusing on her work and allowing audience validation to help her move forward. Her brand can definitely recover, but only if she shows consistency and authenticity over time."

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For now, experts said restraint will be key. Lively's next move should be to "simply not overdo it," Kintner advised.

"She should let the dress, the photos and the appearance do the talking for now," the PR expert explained. "The more she explains, the more she risks pulling everyone back into the drama. A few forward-looking comments down the road are fine, but she does not need a full media tour about this closure. Sometimes the smartest PR move is knowing when to stop talking about an issue."

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Lively and Baldoni announced they had settled their nearly two-year legal battle in a joint statement shared Monday. The "It Ends With Us" stars were set to face off in court on May 18.

A federal judge had allowed Lively's retaliation claims to move forward in the high-profile Hollywood lawsuit — highlighting what could be considered a coordinated effort by powerful insiders to manipulate public opinion and destroy the actress' reputation.

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However, Judge Lewis J. Liman tossed the majority of Lively's allegations against Baldoni, including the sexual harassment and defamation accusations. The judge's ruling dramatically narrowed the case to focus only on the actress' retaliation claims and a breach of contract claim weeks before the trial was set to begin.

Whether a calculated move or not, Lively's Met Gala appearance was "brilliantly executed."

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"For the last 18 months, the focus — and increasingly, the scrutiny — has been on Lively’s substance; or more accurately, her character," Eldridge told Fox News Digital. "By hitting the red carpet at the 'Who’s Who’ event of the year, it was a tactical decision, designed to shift the public’s focus from the substance, back to the style. From this point forward, Lively will need a concerted effort to shift public sentiment and perception from the purported 'Mean Girl' manipulation, back to the 'Gossip Girl' adoration. Remember, you can’t spell Queen without Q, and over the last year and a half, Lively’s Q-score plummeted to a career low for the once popular it-girl actress."

So, can Lively recover? Industry experts argued Lively’s star power extends far beyond the current controversy. Kintner pointed to Lively’s longevity in the spotlight as a key factor in her resilience.

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"Blake Lively has been famous for a long time, and her brand is bigger than one lawsuit or one news cycle," Kintner said, pointing out her continued strength in fashion, beauty and entertainment. The priority moving forward, she suggested, is making sure her next moves feel genuine, not engineered.

"She does not need a dramatic reinvention," the PR expert noted. "She just needs consistency, time and a little room to breathe."