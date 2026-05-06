Victoria Beckham reveals strict no-phones rule at family dinner keeps her kids grounded

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If you "Wannabe" at Victoria Beckham's dinner table, you've gotta put down your phone.

Beckham, 52, revealed a few of her strict parenting choices while chatting on the "Aspire with Emma Grede" podcast.

The designer admitted that her four children with David Beckham had a "very different upbringing" than both of their parents, but she was adamant on keeping them grounded.

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"I think the world is also a very different place now as to what it was when they were younger," Beckham said. "We've always tried to protect the children as much as we can. We've always been very close."

She acknowledged that "communication is really key" to keeping their family aligned, and that the Beckhams abide by a few strict rules.

"You know, 6:00 at night every night at our house — so long as neither of us are traveling — we always eat dinner together," she said.

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"We're quite a traditional family, more than people would recognize without even saying it."

She added, "We're not on our phones, and we're all just talking about what's happened, you know, during the day. So being very close is really, really important to us."

The Spice Girls singer reflected on what she hopes to have instilled in her four children.

"We want the kids to be hardworking, kind ... I think that I've always wanted to be the best mom that I could be and look after the kids, but I also feel that it's been part of my job to really help them fulfill their full potential and for them to recognize what their sense of purpose is," Beckham said.

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"And with Cruz for example, it was his music and anything that I could do to support him, to encourage and to help him – that's my job as his mom. It's never about being pushy or forcing. It's being there to support."

Grede wondered if Victoria's mothering skills were ever impacted by the public scrutiny she's faced as a global icon.

"I think that it's very different parenting adult children to parenting smaller children," Beckham said. "I'm just trying to do the best, the best that I can."

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"They grow up so quickly and I just want them, like I said, you just want to ... it's my job to make sure that my kids are the best versions of themselves and that they feel fulfilled."

In addition to encouraging her kids to "dream big and then dream even bigger," Beckham revealed her children pursue deeper spiritual work.

"My kids manifest, my kids have crystals beside their beds, and they know that they do have a responsibility as well because of the profiles that they have and how they can use that to do good in the world," she said.

"That's really important as well ... and to be really good people. You know, the greatest compliment, as you know, is when someone will say, 'I met your kids, and they were great kids.'"

In an April interview with The Wall Street Journal , the Spice Girl gave a brief update on her current relationship with their eldest son Brooklyn, months after the 27-year-old made scathing claims against his parents.

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"I think that we've always — we love our children so much," Victoria told the outlet, without directly referencing Brooklyn. "We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be."

"And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children," she added. "And you know, that's all I really want to say about it."

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Brooklyn, 26, became the center of the storm in January after confirming a longstanding war within his family in a lengthy statement shared on social media.

In the posts, the photographer explained how his parents "controlled narratives" throughout his life in an attempt "to preserve" a functioning family facade.

Brooklyn's lengthy statement concluded, "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

In addition to Brooklyn, Victoria and David share sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, along with daughter Harper, 14.

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