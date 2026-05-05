Rita Wilson reveals intimate bathroom routine that keeps her marriage to Tom Hanks strong

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Rita Wilson revealed her "deep secret" to a successful marriage, which she claims is sharing a bathroom.

"I will tell you – this is a deep secret. Shared bathroom," she laughed in an interview with People published on Tuesday.

The "Sleepless in Seattle" star, who has been married to Tom Hanks for 38 years, continued, "It’s very good. That’s where you download everything. That’s where you download the day, laugh about what you’re doing. In the mornings you’re thinking about what are you doing today, where are you going to be, ‘Great I’ll meet you there.’"

She admitted, "That’s the humorous answer, but it’s actually very true, and then also I think it’s shared values."

TOM HANKS STUNS FANS BY SHARING BATHING SUIT PHOTO OF RITA WILSON ON HER 69TH BIRTHDAY

"You have to be able to communicate to each other the things that are changing in your life also, and also the things that are still staying the same," she explained. "You’re always working together for the greater good."

Wilson and Hanks first met on the set of "Bosom Buddies" in 1981, and they married in April 1988.

"For me, it’s really about commitment," Wilson continued. "There’s really something so beautiful about that, about the commitment."

The "Volunteers" actress said she loves "choosing each other for the rest of your lives" when you get married. "That’s the intention. That’s what you want to do. So, I think that’s a really beautiful thing."

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But she noted, "You’re not the same person that you were when you got married. Like, who you were physically, who you are emotionally, spiritually is very different than who you are 10 years later, 20 years later, 30 years later, if you’re lucky, like me, to be married 38 years."

Wilson concluded, "It’s really the ability to grow and change and evolve together and support each other in all those things that you do over time. I love that."

She and Hanks shared sons Chet, 35, and Truman, 30, and she’s a stepmom to Colin, 48, and E.A., 43, from Hanks’ first marriage.

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Wilson said giving birth to and nursing her children gave her an "extraordinary awe for what your body can do and what it has done and how it’s there for you, and it’s there for others."

But she said when she was diagnosed with breast cancer a decade ago and underwent a mastectomy, "These parts of your body that had been there for you in such a beautiful way are gone."

She said she was grateful that she was able to have reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy.

"I like to say that I’ve finally gone Hollywood now, and I have some implants. It's pretty good," she joked.

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In 2023, Hanks and Wilson joked about having the "secret" to a successful marriage, "and we bottled it."

"We're not gonna tell anyone," the "Band of Brothers" actor laughed. "And we'll sell it to you individually, for $17 billion."