Josh Duggar unloads on mom Michelle in bombshell prison texts, accuses her of choosing 'PR' over her own son

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Years after the 2015 fallout that rocked the Duggar family, Josh Duggar took aim at his mom in private text messages.

Josh, who molested four of his sisters as a teenager, accused Michelle Duggar of caring more about "PR" and the family image than the damage to his life. The former reality TV star was later sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

"[I] am very disappointed. I feel like you just don't receive criticism or take admission for your own actions THAT HAVE DIRECTLY AFFECTED MY LIFE, including in this situation," Josh wrote in a text message to his mom and obtained by People.

In the messages, Josh reiterated his claim that the images and videos found on his computer were downloaded by another employee at the used car dealership where he worked.

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"I AM NOT BLAMING YOUR FOR THE SITUATION, BUT YOU ARE BLAMING ME - AND YOU DON'T EVEN KNOW THE TRUTH - YOU SAID THAT YOURSELF TODAY," he added in a text sent after his sentencing in 2022.

Josh insisted he was innocent and argued his parents’ belief shouldn’t dictate how they treat him, according to the outlet.

"I just think you don't get it," he allegedly wrote. "You don't understand how you have hurt me and you keep trying to make yourselves 'look good' instead of trying to be concerned about your responses to my charges or anything else in my life.

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Three months before his sentencing, Josh accused his parents of trying to "save shows and public images" as scandals rocked the Duggar family, including the 2015 molestation allegations. Between 2002 and 2003, Josh molested four of his sisters. After Jim Bob Duggar learned of the allegations, the family chose to handle the matter privately rather than report it to police.

As details of Josh’s actions spread in the community, the Springdale Police Department quietly opened an investigation in 2006. A year later, the family began filming "17 Kids and Counting." The reality series ran for 10 seasons before the allegations became public in 2015.

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"[I]ts hard to be here while everyone is out going and doing. its especially hard in light of how things have been since may 2015 when everything was devastated for Anna and I," Josh wrote in the 2022 text messages to his mother.

He added: "[T]he public statements and pr work to save shows and public images i feel were placed above family relationships ... and still are to this day."

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Michelle didn't acknowledge most of Josh's texts but shared messages of support from others with her son.

The text messages were revealed while Josh's brother, Joseph Duggar, remains behind bars. Authorities arrested Joseph on March 18 in Arkansas. His arrest came after police interviewed a 14-year-old girl who claimed he had inappropriately touched her several times on a family vacation when she was 9 years old.

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