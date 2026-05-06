Michael Rapaport blasts NY governor over anti-Israel synagogue protest: 'Resign in shame'

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Michael Rapaport is calling out New York leadership in blunt terms after a tense protest outside a Manhattan synagogue, demanding accountability from the state’s top office.

"HALLOWEEN SPRING FLING, Now right now in NYC, lunatics dressed in Halloween terra costumes are outside of…. You guessed it a Synagogue in NYC," he wrote on X, with a video of a protest.

"@GovKathyHochul, you’ve had 3 years to do a mask mandate & see if this stops the bulls---, you did nothing. RESIGN in SHAME," he concluded.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS CLASH WITH NYPD OFFICERS NEAR SYNAGOGUE

The criticism came as tensions spilled into the streets Tuesday night outside Park East Synagogue, where anti-Israel protesters faced off with police while pro-Israel demonstrators stood nearby waving Israeli and American flags.

Video shows officers with the New York City Police Department stepping in to hold the line, pushing back a crowd of roughly 100 demonstrators to keep the opposing sides separated. Some in the group, carrying Palestinian flags and wearing kaffiyehs, were heard chanting, "Israel should not exist."

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The protesters gathered less than a block from the synagogue, shouting "Palestine will never die" and "Stop the sale of stolen land" as the situation grew more tense.

The demonstration was organized by Pal-Awda NY/NJ, which previously staged a similar protest at the same location in November.

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That earlier incident prompted the New York City Council to act, passing a measure allowing police to install protective barriers around synagogues during demonstrations. The bill passed with a veto-proof 44-5 majority.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani did not sign the legislation, allowing it to take effect automatically after the April 25 deadline, according to the Post. — a measure now being put into practice as officials work to balance public protest with security around religious institutions.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.