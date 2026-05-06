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Michael Rapaport blasts NY governor over anti-Israel synagogue protest: 'Resign in shame'

About 100 demonstrators gathered near Park East Synagogue chanting 'Palestine will never die'

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Rapaport goes scorched earth on dem socialist NYC mayoral candidate, rips him as ‘Zoron the moron’ Video

Rapaport goes scorched earth on dem socialist NYC mayoral candidate, rips him as ‘Zoron the moron’

Comedian and New York City resident Michael Rapaport savaged Democratic socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani during his podcast on Tuesday.

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Michael Rapaport is calling out New York leadership in blunt terms after a tense protest outside a Manhattan synagogue, demanding accountability from the state’s top office.

"HALLOWEEN SPRING FLING, Now right now in NYC, lunatics dressed in Halloween terra costumes are outside of…. You guessed it a Synagogue in NYC," he wrote on X, with a video of a protest.

"@GovKathyHochul, you’ve had 3 years to do a mask mandate & see if this stops the bulls---, you did nothing. RESIGN in SHAME," he concluded.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS CLASH WITH NYPD OFFICERS NEAR SYNAGOGUE

Comedian Michael Rapaport speaking on a panel

Comedian Michael Rapaport speaks slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul on social media Tuesday. (Greg Doherty/Bravo via Getty Images)

The criticism came as tensions spilled into the streets Tuesday night outside Park East Synagogue, where anti-Israel protesters faced off with police while pro-Israel demonstrators stood nearby waving Israeli and American flags.

Video shows officers with the New York City Police Department stepping in to hold the line, pushing back a crowd of roughly 100 demonstrators to keep the opposing sides separated. Some in the group, carrying Palestinian flags and wearing kaffiyehs, were heard chanting, "Israel should not exist."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaking at a press conference indoors

Michael Rapaport demands Gov. Kathy Hochul resign after anti-Israel protesters gathered outside a Manhattan synagogue, with police stepping in to separate opposing crowds. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press)

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The protesters gathered less than a block from the synagogue, shouting "Palestine will never die" and "Stop the sale of stolen land" as the situation grew more tense.

Pro-Palestinians protesting outside Park East Synagogue in Manhattan New York City

Pro-Palestinians gather at a "Stop the Sale of Stolen Palestinian Land" protest against "Great Israel Real Estate" event for Palestinian land sale at the Park East Synagogue in Manhattan on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in New York City. (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu)

The demonstration was organized by Pal-Awda NY/NJ, which previously staged a similar protest at the same location in November.

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A split of Michael Rapaport and Zohran Mamdani.

Michael Rapaport has been outspoken about New York leadership, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani, in the past. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images; Jason Alpert-Wisnia / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)

That earlier incident prompted the New York City Council to act, passing a measure allowing police to install protective barriers around synagogues during demonstrations. The bill passed with a veto-proof 44-5 majority.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani did not sign the legislation, allowing it to take effect automatically after the April 25 deadline, according to the Post. — a measure now being put into practice as officials work to balance public protest with security around religious institutions.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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