Julianne Hough rocks leopard-print and snakeskin bikinis during tropical getaway in Fiji

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Julianne Hough turned heads while embracing island life during a recent vacation in Fiji.

The 37-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" rocked several skimpy bikinis in a slew of photos and videos that she shared from her tropical getaway on Tuesday.

"Fiji Dreams," Hough wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which was set to The Cranberries' hit "Dreams."

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In a video that Hough included in her slideshow, the professional dancer wore a leopard-print string bikini while enjoying a boat ride with a friend.

Hough draped a sheer black cover-up over her shoulders and shielded her eyes with a pair of oversized brown sunglasses.

The "Footloose" star beamed while dancing in her seat in front of her friend as the boat cruised over the waves.

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In another photo, Hough donned a snakeskin-print bikini while posing with friend in the back of a boat that was docked just off the beach.

Hough was seen wearing a bright red string bikini in photos and videos that were taken during a snorkeling outing. She included a snap in which she was seen wearing a snorkeling mask as she sat on the edge of the boat and posed with a group of friends.

Hough basked in the sun while stretching her arms into the air as she lounged at the back of the boat In another photo,.

In one video, the Utah native was seen from behind as she swam underwater. She later turned over and began floating backward before laying on the bottom of the sea.

In another video, Hough beamed as she climbed out of the boat following her snorkeling excursion. Hough slicked her wet hair back behind her ears and carried her snorkeling gear in one hand as she carefully stepped onto the shoreline.

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The Emmy Award winner flashed a bright smile at the camera and winked at the end of the video.

In another video, Hough was seen wearing a bikini featuring a nude triangle top and black bikini bottoms while jumping on a trampoline surrounded be palm trees.

The two-time Mirrorball winner was seen leaping high into the air and showed off her skills by performing a series of tricks including frontflips and backflips.

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After another jump, Hough sat down on the trampoline and shrugged while smiling at the end of the clip.

Hough included another video in which she was seen taking a ice bath on a wooden deck overlooking lush tropical greenery.

The "Burlesque" actress showed off her toned physique in a revealing black bikini as she strolled actress the deck and stepped into the bath.

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Hough plunged backward under the cold water before pulling herself up and smiling while quickly getting out of the bath.

In other snaps Hough shared, she was seen wearing several different swimsuits while enjoying some fun under the sun.

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Hough rocked a a brown bikini as she perched on the edge of a shaded porch while looking out at the ocean in one photo.

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In other snaps, Hough wore a black swimsuit and sat on the beach while gazing up at the sky and donned a white one-piece as she took a carefree stroll on the sand.

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The former "America's Got Talent" judge was seen standing on the beach at sunset in another picturesque image.

The TV personality has previously shared other glimpses into her Fiji getaway on social media including a post in which she was seen learning to surf.

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Hough's vacation comes after she made her return to acting, appearing alongside Penelope Cruz, Christian Bale, and Jessie Buckley in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, "The Bride," which was released in March.

She is also expected to return as co-host of "Dancing with the Stars" alongside Alfonso Ribeiro for the show's 35th season, which is slated to air this fall.