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Dancing With the Stars

Julianne Hough rocks leopard-print and snakeskin bikinis during tropical getaway in Fiji

The 37-year-old 'Dancing with the Stars' co-host shared snorkeling, trampoline tricks and ice bath videos from her vacation

By Ashley Hume Fox News
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Julianne Hough turned heads while embracing island life during a recent vacation in Fiji.

The 37-year-old "Dancing with the Stars" rocked several skimpy bikinis in a slew of photos and videos that she shared from her tropical getaway on Tuesday.

"Fiji Dreams," Hough wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, which was set to The Cranberries' hit "Dreams."

Julianne Hough standing on the red carpet at the Fashion Trust U.S Awards in Los Angeles

Julianne Hough stunned in a series of skimpy bikinis while recently enjoying a getaway in Fiji. (River Callaway/WWD)

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In a video that Hough included in her slideshow, the professional dancer wore a leopard-print string bikini while enjoying a boat ride with a friend.

Hough draped a sheer black cover-up over her shoulders and shielded her eyes with a pair of oversized brown sunglasses.

The "Footloose" star beamed while dancing in her seat in front of her friend as the boat cruised over the waves.

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In another photo, Hough donned a snakeskin-print bikini while posing with friend in the back of a boat that was docked just off the beach.

Julianne Hough smiles during a boat ride

The "Dancing with the Stars" co-host shared a slew of photos and videos from her trip. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

Julianne Hough sits in boat with friend

Hough rocked a leopard-print bikini while dancing in her seat during a boat ride. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

Hough was seen wearing a bright red string bikini in photos and videos that were taken during a snorkeling outing. She included a snap in which she was seen wearing a snorkeling mask as she sat on the edge of the boat and posed with a group of friends.

Hough basked in the sun while stretching her arms into the air as she lounged at the back of the boat In another photo,.

In one video, the Utah native was seen from behind as she swam underwater. She later turned over and began floating backward before laying on the bottom of the sea.

In another video, Hough beamed as she climbed out of the boat following her snorkeling excursion. Hough slicked her wet hair back behind her ears and carried her snorkeling gear in one hand as she carefully stepped onto the shoreline.

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The Emmy Award winner flashed a bright smile at the camera and winked at the end of the video.

Julianne Hough with her arms in the air sitting on a boat with friends

Hough was seen basking in the sun while on a boat with friends. (Julianne Hough)

Julianne Hough swims in the ocean

Hough was seen swimming underwater during the excursion. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

Julianne Hough climiing out of boat in bikini

Hough wore a red string bikini while snorkeling. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

Julianne Hough in a bikini carrying snorkeling gear

Hough was seen smiling while carrying snorkeling gear. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

In another video, Hough was seen wearing a bikini featuring a nude triangle top and black bikini bottoms while jumping on a trampoline surrounded be palm trees.

The two-time Mirrorball winner was seen leaping high into the air and showed off her skills by performing a series of tricks including frontflips and backflips.

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After another jump, Hough sat down on the trampoline and shrugged while smiling at the end of the clip.

Hough included another video in which she was seen taking a ice bath on a wooden deck overlooking lush tropical greenery.

The "Burlesque" actress showed off her toned physique in a revealing black bikini as she strolled actress the deck and stepped into the bath.

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Hough plunged backward under the cold water before pulling herself up and smiling while quickly getting out of the bath.

Julianne Hough in ice bath

Hough was seen sitting in the ice bath in one video. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

Julianne Hough smiles getting out of ice bath

Hough flashed a smile while getting out of the ice bath. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

In other snaps Hough shared, she was seen wearing several different swimsuits while enjoying some fun under the sun.

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Hough rocked a a brown bikini as she perched on the edge of a shaded porch while looking out at the ocean in one photo.

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In other snaps, Hough wore a black swimsuit and sat on the beach while gazing up at the sky and donned a white one-piece as she took a carefree stroll on the sand.

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The former "America's Got Talent" judge was seen standing on the beach at sunset in another picturesque image.

Julianne Hough sits on a porch

Hough modeled a brown bikini while perching on a porch ledge. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

Julianne Hough sits and smiles

Hough included a snap in which she was seen soaking up the sun and smiling. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

Julianne Hough on the beach in white swimsuit

Hough wore a white one-piece while walking across the beach and smiling in another image. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

Julianne Hough on the beach at sunset

Hough included a picturesque image of herself on the beach at sunset. (Julianne Hough Instagram)

The TV personality has previously shared other glimpses into her Fiji getaway on social media including a post in which she was seen learning to surf.

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Hough's vacation comes after she made her return to acting, appearing alongside Penelope Cruz, Christian Bale, and Jessie Buckley in Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, "The Bride," which was released in March.

She is also expected to return as co-host of "Dancing with the Stars" alongside Alfonso Ribeiro for the show's 35th season, which is slated to air this fall.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

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