Anti-Trump late-night host bizarrely claims he isn't part of the 'Resistance'

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert claimed Thursday that he is not part of "the Resistance" against President Trump.

"I'm not going against him," Colbert -- who has regularly attacked the president -- told CNN's Anderson Cooper: "I am not the resistance.

"I said this, I think, after the first night after [President Trump] was elected -- I think it was the next day because remember the next day -- a little too late, there were marches in all the streets? People were like, 'wait, no, we care!' a day after it mattered, and what I think I said at the top of the monologue -- 'This is not the Resistance. This is alternative programming.'"

He continued: "I could foresee, like, the madness and the heartbreak associated with that guy being at a very important, moral position... What we want to do is point and laugh at what he thinks is his own unassailable dignity that he thinks he gets from that office, but that's not resisting. That's laughing. I'm not a political figure."

During the interview, the CBS star said he wouldn't allow Trump on his show again after inviting him during the 2016 primaries.

"It would be hard for me to be properly respectful of the office," Colbert explained. "Because I think that he is so disrespectful of the office that it's very hard to perceive him as I would want to perceive a president in terms of their status and the dignity and the representation of the United States. So I think just for safety's sake, it wouldn't be a good idea."