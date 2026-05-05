Alex Cooper’s reported marriage woes spotlight trend of stars sleeping apart, from Bette Midler to Kaley Cuoco

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For years, celebrity couples have disclosed some of their deepest and darkest secrets to keeping their marriages alive. From open communication to scheduling regular date nights, there's one insider trick that seems to be a recurring theme: sleeping in separate bedrooms.

Earlier this week, "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper made headlines as it was reported she and her husband, Matt Kaplan, have been sleeping separately as "tension" continues to arise in their 2-year-long marriage amid the ongoing rumors of employee mistreatment at their production company, Unwell Network.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Cooper for comment.

But, contrary to "outdated beliefs," sleeping in separate bedrooms can actually help strengthen the relationship, if done with the right intention, according to experts.

"The assumption that separate bedrooms mean trouble is rooted in outdated beliefs and social conditioning around intimacy," Xanet Pailet, a certified sexologist and author of "The Sex & Intimacy Repair Kit," told Fox News Digital. "In reality, context is everything. If sleeping separately happens because of conflict or avoidance, it can definitely be a red flag. But when it’s a mutual, intentional choice, it’s often a sign of self-awareness and respect for your partner."

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Celebrity couples such as Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden, Bette Midler and Martin von Haselberg, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, Barbara Corcoran and Bill Higgins, and many more have been open about their sleeping arrangements throughout the years.

"We should normalize separate bedrooms," Diaz said during an appearance on Molly Sims' podcast "Lipstick on the Rim" in 2023. "To me, I would literally – I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine."

In 2024, Midler said she and her husband of 41 years sleep in separate rooms since the beginning of their relationship because he "snores." "It's been a fabulous ride," she added.

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"Separate beds have existed in couples' relationships for centuries, although they haven't been considered a relationship trend yet," Brie Temple, COO and chief matchmaker at Tawkify, told Fox News Digital. "What has changed today is the public discussion of sleeping alone, with people rethinking what is a 'healthy' relationship. While the trend is becoming increasingly popular due to an evolving understanding of a modern romantic partnership, it is not a new phenomenon."

"In contemporary society, couples tend to design their relationships to accommodate the individuals' unique needs, which may include separate bedrooms. Therefore, the practice is indeed rising in popularity while receiving positive feedback and becoming increasingly accepted."

"I’m seeing this more and more, and I view it as a positive shift toward de-stigmatizing how relationships 'should' look," Pailet said.

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This technique may even promote a stronger intimate connection with your partner, the experts claim.

"What I actually see is that couples who sleep apart tend to be more intentional about intimacy," said Pailet. "When you’re not relying on your bed partner's proximity, you have to choose connection, and that often leads to better communication, deeper emotional closeness, and more satisfying physical intimacy.

"Sleeping separately doesn’t create disconnection; but lack of intention does. Done well, it can improve sleep, reduce resentment, and strengthen the relationship overall."

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In 2024, "Shark Tank" investor Barbara Corcoran shared that she and her husband had been sleeping in separate bedrooms since the start of their relationship.

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"I have to invite him in — he invites me in occasionally," Corcoran said during an appearance on "Today With Hoda & Jenna" at the time, in March 2024, adding that their individual spaces contribute to the "sexiness" of their relationship.

For Cuoco, it really comes down to practicality.

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"Tom is a night owl. Goes to bed very late," Cuoco said during an appearance on the "Armchair Expert" podcast in February. "I go to bed earlier because I’m the one who gets up [with our daughter, Matilda,] in the morning. … We’re totally on different sleeping schedules."

Cuoco said she discovered the move was a "game-changer."

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"He sleeps great. No dogs in his way," Cuoco added. "I’m up with Matilda at 7 a.m., she comes in bed with me, I can turn things on. We don’t have to worry about waking him up. … It just works for us."

Temple said having separate sleeping quarters could actually make a positive shift in the relationship.

"Sleeping in different rooms enables couples to maintain good health, avoid conflicts related to sleep, and be emotionally and physically ready for the day ahead," Temple said. "Thus, the decision positively impacts a romantic relationship by reducing stress associated with sleeping at night."