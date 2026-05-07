Brandi Glanville slams LeAnn Rimes over 'Real Housewives' casting rumors: 'She got everything else of mine'

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Brandi Glanville took a slight jab at LeAnn Rimes over rumors that the country star might be joining the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

On Wednesday, the "RHOBH" alum took to social media to share her thoughts on the ongoing chatter around the country star's possible involvement with the Bravo franchise.

"I hope it's true about RHOBH I mean she got everything else of mine — husband, kids, boobs, bronco, random illnesses she might as well just be a housewife and finish it off once and for all," Glanville, 53, wrote in a post on X.

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Rimes just celebrated 15 years of marriage with Glanville's ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

Though the "Can't Fight the Moonlight" crooner didn't respond to Glanville directly, she did take a moment to set the record straight.

"The rumor is LeAnn Rimes’ name is being floated around to Beverly Hills," former "Bachelorette" star Rachel Lindsay said on the "Ringer Reality TV" podcast. "To that I’ll say, as a fellow Dallas girl, I’ll take it! Sign her up!"

Rimes commented on the post, writing, "Omg, dying! SCHOOL QUEEN. no, no…. no housewives for me. playing dixie on ‘911 nashville’ is drama enough for me."

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LEANN RIMES CLAIMS SHE BECAME 'A TARGET' DURING EDDIE CIBRIAN CHEATING SCANDAL

The country star and Cibrian met while filming the Lifetime movie "Northern Lights." They were both married to other people at the time, but pursued a relationship anyway. They tied the knot in 2011.

Rimes faced backlash for her very public affair with Cibrian, and was often called out by Glanville.

"I realized very quickly that there are a lot of women who’ve been hurt. Like, I’ve been on both sides of that coin — I’ve been cheated on, too, so I know that feeling," Rimes told Flow Space in 2025. "But so many women don’t know what to do with that anger… I was a target that was just easily projected upon. And once I realized that, things got a lot easier."

"Starting as a child star [I had] all this protection," Rimes told the outlet. "But it was like, if I want to live a fulfilling life, I’ve got to learn how to let that guard down. To me, it was either I was going to die, or I had to confront it. It was complete survival."

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In 2021, Glanville — who shares sons Mason, 23, and Jake, 19, with Cibrian — opened up about her co-parenting relationship with Rimes.

"The truth is LeAnn and I get along really well," she said during an appearance on the "Hollywood Raw" podcast at the time.

She shared that the two women "grew up a lot" after a "decade of fighting."

"I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we’re all together, and it’s so obvious," Glanville explained. "They’re so happy. They’re giddy little creatures."

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"Eddie’s going to be in my life for the rest of my life," she continued. "We bicker still like we’re married when we’re not. We’re like sister wives. It’s me and LeAnn and Eddie."