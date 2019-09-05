Biden on defensive when pressed by Colbert about gaffes

Former Vice President Joe Biden was pressed by "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert about his series of gaffes on Wednesday night, stressing that he doesn't get other things wrong like "locking kids up in cages at the border."

Colbert began by listing some of Biden's most recent eyebrow-raising remarks, including when he confused New Hampshire for Vermont, said that Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. were assassinated in the "late seventies," and when he told a crowd he wasn't "going nuts."

"Followup question... are you going nuts?" Colbert asked.

"Look, the reason why I came on the Jimmy Kimmel Show is because I'm not," Biden joked.

Biden said it's "fair" to go after political figures "for anything," but attempted to differentiate that his gaffes have not been about a "substantive issue." He then pointed to his recent military story blunder as an example.

BIDEN PUSHES BACK ON REPORT DISPUTING MILITARY STORY: 'I DON'T SEE WHAT THE PROBLEM IS'

"Well they say that the branch of the military was wrong, and the date was wrong, and the act that he was awarded for was wrong, and the medal was wrong," Colbert responded. "What position you held at the time was all of those were fact-checked for you and you said that details don't matter or details aren't important."

"Here's the deal because I was not talking about me," Biden said, stressing that he was trying to praise the valor of those in the military. "It's a different thing to say when you're talking about honoring the bravery or the sacrifice or what other people went through and the essence is absolutely true, the fact that I said I was vice president... I'm not sure that's relevant, but I don't get wrong things like, you know, we should lock kids up in cages at the border."

The "Late Show" then grilled the 2020 frontrunner when he said during an interview that "the details are irrelevant."

"Some details are relevant," Colbert said, "because that's where the devil is- in the details."

"The devil lives in the details if the details that you're talking about would affect the outcome of something that is about to happen or should happen," Biden shot back.