Stephen Colbert calls Donald Trump a 'delicious idiot,' says he stole 'Colbert Report' line

Stephen Colbert doesn't mince words when it comes to his opinions about President Donald Trump.

"The Late Show" host called the POTUS a "delicious idiot" and claimed that Trump even stole one of his lines from "The Colbert Report."

“He could have stolen a lot of my lines,” Colbert said during CBS’ An Evening with Stephen Colbert at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Saturday, according to Deadline. “He stole a thing the other day. We actually ran a clip of me saying it on the old show.”

“He Trump said, ‘I don’t use my brain, I use my gut,’ and that’s literally the opening of 'The Colbert Report,'” the comedian said incredulously. “I said, ‘Did you know there are more nerve endings in your gut than in your brain?’ He just said that. He is a delicious idiot.”

Despite Colbert's outspoken disdain for Trump, he agrees with former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno that he shouldn't be taken seriously as a political commentator.

Last week, Leno said in an interview with Al Roker, “You know, everything now… everyone has to know your politics,” Leno said. “I tried to use Johnny’s model, and I would get hate mail from both sides equally and thought ‘well that’s fabulous, that’s exactly what I want.'”

Leno added, “But when people see you as one-sided, it makes it tough. And, you know, I did it when Clinton was horny and Bush was dumb, and it was just a little easier. Now it’s all very serious, I’d just like to see a bit of civility come back to it."

Colbert took the remarks in stride.

“I agree with what he said. He said it was a different time….now there’s one subject, so people see your politics more when you do it now, but I’m fine with that. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying this person is damaging the nation," Colbert said. “I don’t think I should be taken seriously, but I feel seriously about what’s going on in the country ... I’m there to make everybody feel better and know they’re not alone in that.”