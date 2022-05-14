Billie Eilish is a Grammy winning, singer/songwriter and fashion icon who has taken over the music industry. Eilish was born in Los Angeles, California on December 18, 2001, to parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, who both worked in entertainment.

Eilish rose to fame after the SoundCloud release of her first single, "Ocean Eyes" in 2015. Since then, the young star has released two albums, performed for audiences all across the globe and swept the board at the Grammy Awards.

Eilish found massive success with the release of her debut album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" which was released in 2019. In 2021, she released her second hit album, "Happier Than Ever." Both of these albums were produced by her brother Finneas, who Eilish has called her best friend.

The sibling duo were both recognized at the past three Grammy Awards where Eilish has accumulated 7 awards to date. She was the youngest artist ever to win "Album of the Year'' for her debut album at 18 years old and was the first female artist to sweep the big four categories, all in one night.

Even though Eilish is a global icon, there are parts of her life that she keeps far away from the public eye, including her relationships. She has most recently been linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, after the two were photographed together on a coffee run while walking Eilish's dog. She did previously open up about her past relationship with rapper Q in her documentary, "The World's A Little Blurry," revealing that the two broke up after dating for less than a year.

Beyond her singing career, Eilish is known for her edgy style, but she isn’t afraid to change things up. She has experimented with various hairstyles including black and green, gray and blonde. Eilish co-chaired the 2021 Met Gala in a look different from her typical style that she said was inspired by Barbie.

The young star has a net worth of $30 million, making her a member of the Forbes 30 Under 30. It has been reported that $25 million came from Apple who paid her for a documentary which gave fans a deeper look into her life.