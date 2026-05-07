'Full House' star Dave Coulier reveals 45-pound weight loss, grueling side effects from cancer fights

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Three months after revealing he's in remission from two separate cancer diagnoses, Dave Coulier is sharing a startling health update.

On Thursday, the "Full House" alum took to social media to reveal the grueling effects of ongoing cancer treatments — including a 45-pound weight loss.

"I haven't posted in quite a while, and the last time I did some of you said that I look differently and I sound differently, and I do," said Coulier, who was initially diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2024, then with HPV-related oropharyngeal tongue cancer a year later. "What you're seeing is the side effects of extensive radiation that I went through carcinoma in my throat."

'FULL HOUSE' STAR DAVE COULIER BATTLING SECOND CANCER DIAGNOSIS WITHIN MONTHS OF BEING DECLARED CANCER-FREE

"I haven't been able to eat solid food in months, and so I've lost 45 pounds. That's what you're seeing, and it's affected my ability to speak," he continued. "Some of you said that I sound differently. So yeah, you're right on with what you are seeing and what you hearing."

"But just to recap, a year and a half ago I had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and I went through chemotherapy, and my hair is kind of growing back. And we got our PET scans back, and the prognosis looks good for both the carcinoma in my throat and the lymphoma. So we're very pleased with all of that," he added.

During Coulier's six-month checkup and PET scans after his first diagnosis, doctors discovered a flare-up had returned as an enlarged tumor. The actor believed the tumor was caused by his lymphoma, but later found out the two cancers were unrelated.

'FULL HOUSE' STAR DAVE COULIER UNDERGOES CHEMO TREATMENT AS HE BATTLES ‘VERY AGGRESSIVE’ CANCER

In February, Coulier revealed he was in remission after battling two cancer diagnoses in the last two years. The beloved TV star underwent 35 rounds of targeted radiation in December to battle the disease.

During an appearance on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," in April, the "Full House" alum, 66, opened up about discovering the many toxicities in his life and explained how he managed to make life changes one step at a time.

"I wanted to know, ‘Why did my lymphatic system crash?’ And I realized as I went down the rabbit hole, everything in my life was toxic," Coulier admitted. "My toothpaste, my shampoo, the garbage bags, the toilet paper, everything, skin cream, everything."

CAMERON MATHISON SAYS NOTICING SUBTLE BODY CHANGES ‘SAVED MY LIFE’ AFTER CANCER DIAGNOSIS

"I said, 'I need to change this, but how do I do it?' It's a pretty daunting task to change your lifestyle like that," he continued. "So I changed one thing. I replaced my toothpaste . And I thought, 'I put that in my mouth every day, I'm gonna start there.'"

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During an interview with Fox News Digital that same month, Coulier said paying attention to subtle changes in his body made all the difference in his cancer battle while talking about his new business venture – AWEAR Market.

"Listen to your body. Your body will tell you things," Coulier said. "And my body was telling me something's going on. I wasn't feeling right, and I didn't have a lot of energy. And then I was taking a shower one morning and felt a lump in my groin area. And had I just thought, 'Ah, I haven't been feeling very well. It's maybe a cold or something. My body is just naturally fighting this off.' Had I not taken the step to call my doctor, at the urging of my wife, Melissa – she said, 'We're calling now, and making that appointment' – things would have been much different. We caught it early."

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"Your body will really send you some signals," he added. "And I think for a lot of us, we procrastinate, and we say, 'Oh, no, let this go and we'll see how it goes.' And when you get to that point with cancer – cancer is working out in the background every day. It's getting stronger and stronger, and it's a fight. So you have to be willing to put your pride aside and be a little vulnerable and go in and talk to someone who is an expert and those are your doctors. So I encourage everybody, talk to your doctors."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this post.