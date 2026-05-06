'Crocodile Dundee' star Paul Hogan's 27-year-old son arrested on domestic battery charge

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"Crocodile Dundee" star Paul Hogan's son has been arrested for his involvement in a reported domestic disturbance, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

On Friday, law enforcement was called to the actor's Venice Beach residence around 10:30 a.m. in response to a possible domestic violence situation involving his 27-year-old son, Chance, per the New York Post.

According to the outlet, Paul and an unidentified woman spoke with law enforcement upon arrival. Chance had allegedly left the scene before officers arrived.

TAYLOR FRANKIE PAUL UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR THIRD ALLEGED DOMESTIC VIOLENCE INCIDENT WITH EX-BOYFRIEND

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital that Chance was later located and arrested on domestic battery, with bail set at $20,000.

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"We are unable to provide further details due to domestic battery confidentiality," a spokesperson for the LAPD said.

It's unclear who exactly was involved in the domestic incident, but the unknown female was seen filling out information for the police, per the outlet.

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The 86-year-old actor was seen at a local convenience store in Venice one day after the arrest.

Chance reportedly has a long history of mental health issues.

Just last year, the 27-year-old posted a video to social media begging for "someone to kill me," according to the New York Post.

Sources told Woman’s Day that Paul is reeling from his son's arrest.

"Paul’s tired. At 86 he just doesn’t need to be dealing with this," the source told the outlet, explaining that he remains committed to getting Chance "the help he needs", but there have to be "new boundaries."

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"As a dad, it’s devastating – unless Chance is cleared or the charges are dropped, it’s going to stay on his record forever," the source added. "It’s a very serious situation that Paul’s desperate to keep private. But he’s beating himself up over it and feels like he failed his son in some way."

Paul did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.