'Summer House' reality TV star takes on Michael Rapaport in profanity-laced social media war

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Actor Michael Rapaport got into a media war this week with "Summer House" star Lindsay Hubbard after he called her "overrated."

"This is a hot take on Lindsay Hubbard and ‘Summer House,’" the "Traitors" alum said in a video on his Instagram Wednesday, adding, "I was advised not to even speak on this as a straight, cis, White male. However, I can’t be silenced. I won’t be silenced."

"Currently, and I say this with all due respect — I know your history, I know you were left at the altar. I know you’re a queen. Old Mother Hubbard — Young mother Hubbard, whatever you want to call it. I don’t want to get myself into trouble before I even make my hot take."

He then posited, "Is Lindsay the most overrated person on Bravo? Respectfully!"

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He noted that it had been two years since her fiancé, Carl Radke, left her at the altar.

"And I was with you then. It’s been two years!" he said. "Is it time to let it go?"

He argued that Hubbard’s entire storyline for the last two seasons on the show has been "Carl, Carl and Carl. Hating Carl, hating Carl’s mom, hating to hug. What else you got, Lindsay? Respectfully! Again respectfully."

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He said that Hubbard has been "minding Carl’s business" as well as Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula. "What about you, Lindsay? Again respectfully! I know this is a hot take. I know people are like ‘She’s a queen.’ Yes, she’s a queen. She’s all those things."

"But what have you done for me lately?" he sang.

Rapaport noted in the caption that his video was from his newest Instagram where he gives the "hottest bestest takes on all things REALITY TV."

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He then shared another video of Hubbard firing back at him, writing, "Uh-Oh!!!! Old Mother Hubbard didn’t like my last post!!!!!"

"Dear, Michael Rapaport, if you want to say something, turn your f---ing comments on," Hubbard said into the camera. "Don’t be a little b----. You don’t want to do that. If you want to start a media war, happy to go to war with you."

She then reminded him that he’s an "old, White guy who’s making comments about a much younger single mom. Did you forget that I had a baby? You think that my only storyline in the last two years has been my ex?"

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"OK, maybe keep watching. You’ll see a very long overdue conversation coming up between Carl and I, and you’ll learn a lot. But overrated? I still have a lot more years to come, baby," she snarked.

She captioned the video "Dear @michaelrapaport I don’t like when old white men pick on younger women. Get a life brother."

In a third video, Rapaport's wife, Kebe Dunn, reminded him that she told him not to post the original video.

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"I know, but I said 'respectfully,'" he replied.

"You had to know she was about to come for you," Dunn answered and Rapaport said, "Yeah, but I didn’t know she was a f---ing lunatic. But I don’t know why she had to turn it into a race war?"

Dunn also questioned how it had evolved into a "media war" in Hubbard’s words, adding, "I thought you were being nice."

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They both noted that he had said "respectfully" and called her a "queen."

"Don’t be scared, babe, she’s a mom," Dunn advised.

Rapaport added, "A single mom, who’s turning 40!"

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"She's beautiful," Dunn replied. "Why is she so mad? She didn’t get the humor in it, huh?"

Rapaport started to say he didn’t think Hubbard has a sense of humor, which prompted his wife to tell him to "Shut up! Stop talking about this girl. Just stop!"

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But Rapaport said he wanted to tell Bravo: "It’s not just young people that are paying your bills," Rapaport said. "It’s not just young girls."

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"It’s old White men like you, babe" Dunn joked, adding to the camera: "Lindsay, I told him not to say s---, K, girl, but we’re huge fans. I don’t know why he said ‘overrated.'"

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They both agreed that "overrated" wasn’t the right word, and Rapaport ended the video by wishing Hubbard a happy 40th birthday — she turns 40 in August — asking her to send him her address so he can send flowers.

"Because 40 is the new 23," he said.

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Rapaport captioned the video: Let’s HUG it out HUBBZZZ lmao. We’re fans!!!!"

Fox News Digital has reached out to Rapaport and Hubbard for comment.