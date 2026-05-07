Justin Baldoni's team claps back at Blake Lively declaring 'resounding victory' in settlement

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Blake Lively went on offense after settling her lawsuit with "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni, asking a federal judge to award her potentially tens of millions of dollars.

In a new legal filing, obtained by Fox News Digital, Lively's legal team argued that Baldoni's dismissed $400 million defamation case was not only baseless but retaliatory. The 38-year-old actress accused Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and others of filing the countersuit to punish her for speaking out about alleged sexual harassment and misconduct.

Lively demanded a sweeping financial judgment that includes attorneys’ fees, triple damages for alleged harm and punitive damages aimed at penalizing what her attorneys described as an abuse of the legal system. The move marked a dramatic escalation in an already bitter legal battle, shifting the focus to retribution as Lively attempts to hold her opponents financially accountable.

"This settlement is a resounding victory for Blake Lively," representatives for Lively told Fox News Digital. "By agreeing to this settlement, and waiving their right to appeal, Justin Baldoni and every individual defendant now face personal liability for abusing the legal system to silence and intimidate Ms. Lively."

BLAKE LIVELY AND JUSTIN BALDONI REACH SETTLEMENT IN ‘IT ENDS WITH US’ RETALIATION LAWSUIT

"And by admitting that Ms. Lively’s concerns 'deserved to be heard,' the defendants have ended once and for all the fiction that Ms. Lively 'fabricated' claims of sexual harassment and retaliation," the statement continued. "From day one, Blake Lively’s mission was clear: expose and hold accountable those who weaponize smear campaigns and retaliatory lawsuits to intimidate and silence survivors. That mission continues."

A spokesperson for Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties pushed back sharply on Lively’s claims, framing the outcome of the broader case as a decisive win for their side and downplaying the significance of her latest filing.

"Let’s be clear, this is a win and total victory for the Wayfarer parties," Bryan Freedman told Fox News Digital. "The court had already dismissed 10 of Ms. Lively’s 13 claims, including every sexual harassment claim, every defamation claim, and all claims against the individual defendants. Ms. Lively voluntarily dismissed the rest. In our view, they settled because they knew they were going to lose in court. All that remains is a pending request for fees based on a very narrow issue that has been with the court since September 2025."

JUSTIN BALDONI'S $400M LAWSUIT AGAINST BLAKE LIVELY DISMISSED

Lively and Baldoni announced they had settled their nearly two-year legal battle in a joint statement shared Monday. The "It Ends With Us" stars were set to face off in court on May 18.

Baldoni and Lively first became embroiled in the legal back-and-forth after filming the Colleen Hoover-adapted film, "It Ends With Us." The "Gossip Girl" actress claimed she experienced sexual harassment on set and sued Baldoni in December 2024.

Lively detailed allegations of sexual harassment , retaliation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence and more against Baldoni and film producer Jamey Heath in a complaint first filed with the California Civil Rights Department and later in federal court.

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Meanwhile, Baldoni insisted that Lively had "falsely" accused him in an attempt to repair her reputation following the fallout from the movie's press tour in his own $400 million defamation lawsuit. The actor's claims were later thrown out by a judge in June 2025.

After battling in court for the past year and a half, a federal judge allowed Lively's retaliation claims to move forward in the high-profile Hollywood lawsuit highlighting what she claimed was a coordinated effort by powerful insiders to manipulate public opinion and destroy the actress' reputation.

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However, Judge Lewis J. Liman tossed the majority of Lively's allegations against Baldoni, including the sexual harassment and defamation accusations. The judge's ruling dramatically narrowed the case to focus only on the actress' retaliation claims and a breach of contract claim weeks before the trial was set to begin.

Lively and Baldoni's notice of settlement, filed Thursday, signaled the two had reached a final resolution — ensuring that the same allegations cannot be brought back before the court again.