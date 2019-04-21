Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Stephen Colbert
Published

Stephen Colbert donates $400G from Donald Trump-mocking book to North Carolina Hurricane Florence relief

Associated Press
close
Trump surveys Florence relief effortsVideo

Trump surveys Florence relief efforts

President Trump travels to North and South Carolina, praising first responders and encouraging those who suffered losses from Hurricane Florence; senior correspondent Rick Leventhal reports from Wilmington, North Carolina.

"The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert has donated proceeds from his Hurricane Florence-related book to disaster-relief efforts in North Carolina.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Thursday that the comedian sent a check for $412,412 to Gov. Roy Cooper. The governor posted a "thank-you" on Facebook.

Colbert and his writing staff composed the book "Whose Boat Is This Boat? Comments That Don't Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane." It uses quotes from President Donald Trump's visit to North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence last fall.

This cover image released by Simon &amp; Schuster shows "Whose Boat Is This Boat?: Comments That Don't Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane," by The Staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Colbert has donated proceeds from his Hurricane Florence-related book to disaster-relief efforts in North Carolina. The Raleigh News &amp; Observer reported Thursday, April 18, 2019, that the comedian sent a check for $412,412 to Gov. Roy Cooper. The governor posted a “thank-you” on Facebook. (Simon &amp; Schuster via AP)

This cover image released by Simon &amp; Schuster shows "Whose Boat Is This Boat?: Comments That Don't Help in the Aftermath of a Hurricane," by The Staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Colbert has donated proceeds from his Hurricane Florence-related book to disaster-relief efforts in North Carolina. The Raleigh News &amp; Observer reported Thursday, April 18, 2019, that the comedian sent a check for $412,412 to Gov. Roy Cooper. The governor posted a “thank-you” on Facebook. (Simon &amp; Schuster via AP)

The 24-page faux-children's book was inspired by Trump's question about a yacht that landed in the yard of someone living near the North Carolina coast.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The book was released in November.