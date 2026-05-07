Jana Kramer sizzles in barely-there denim look during wild Western getaway

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Jana Kramer is turning up the heat out West.

The country singer and actress dropped a new batch of photos from her "April adventures," showing off cowgirl glam, rugged ranch vibes and a daring denim look that immediately grabbed fans’ attention.

One standout snap featured the "One Tree Hill" alum posing in front of a mirror. Kramer rocked a gray sports bra, ultra-short denim cutoff shorts and knee-high brown boots while wearing her hair in loose waves.

"Such a fun shoot with my Eby family!" Kramer wrote in text over the mirror selfie as she showed off her fit physique.

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Another sultry photo showed Kramer perched on a vintage yellow Ford pickup truck with the driver’s door swung open. Leaning fully into the Western aesthetic, she paired a black cowboy hat with a bikini-style top and chaps as barn buildings stretched across the background.

"April adventure… Great way to wrap up the month but excited to get home to my babies this week!" Kramer wrote alongside the Instagram carousel.

Kramer has been channeling her inner cowgirl lately – she’s been involved in several projects, including an upcoming movie she’s starring in with Ryan Rottman.

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On her Instagram Story, she posted a scenic horseback riding photo showing her riding through an open grassy field in denim shorts, a fitted white tank top and cowboy boots while glancing back toward the camera.

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Kramer also gave fans a peek behind the scenes of a production set during what appeared to be the final night of filming.

Standing beside a pickup truck underneath a dramatic pink-and-orange sunset, she posed near a small film crew and a horse while text across the image read, "Texas sky showing off on the last night of filming."

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Kramer also shared photos of her husband, Alan Russell, and kids back home.

Kramer has previously opened up about how Russell navigates seeing her film romantic scenes for movies and television.

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During an October 2025 interview with Fox News Digital while promoting "The Christmas Ring," Kramer admitted that at the beginning of their relationship, "it wasn't natural," explaining she often tried to figure out ways to "kind of help him feel more comfortable" with those kinds of scenes.

The actress said introducing Russell to her co-stars helped ease tensions.

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"I had Ben Hollingsworth and his wife Nila over the house. We had a barbecue with the kids, and it's like once you get to know my co-star and their hearts and their families, it does, it becomes like everybody's friends," Kramer said.

"I think over time, now that this has been, you know, a couple of movies now that we've done, he's more comfortable with the fact that it is not how people portray it, you know? And it's not real."