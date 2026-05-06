Gwyneth Paltrow called out for criticizing 'super rich white dudes' with a reported $200 million net-worth

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Gwyneth Paltrow is getting called out for her out-of-touch comments while discussing inequality of wealth.

During a recent episode of her podcast, "The Goop Podcast," the 53-year-old actress spoke with guest, Kara Swisher, about the tech giants in Silicon Valley and how they have shaped the world, asking how society got to a place where wealth is all that is important.

"How did we get here as a culture? Obviously, there's so much revenue and profit driving this whole thing, that's at the heart of it," Paltrow said. "But how do you think we got to this place in culture where nothing matters and now all that matters is kind of these super rich white dudes who are breaking rules, setting rules, seemingly not caring so much about the downstream impact on everything, from health to culture."

Swisher went on to say that she once interviewed the CEO of Meta, and walked away with the understanding that his mentality was "I am not responsible for everything downstream," adding that society has "an idolatry of innovators and of wealth," with the belief that "if you're wealthy, you must be smarter."

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Fox News Digital reached out for comment.

While many were happy this conversation was being had, many took issue with the fact that Paltrow was the one facilitating the conversation.

"Super rich white dudes? Coming from Paltrow that is kinda funny," one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post promoting the podcast.

"This is quite ironic when both of these people are surrounded with wealth. Gwen, your brand is crazy expensive. What?" another added.

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"Gwyneth is worth 200 million so not necessarily considered 'the rest of us,'" a third commenter added, while a fourth wrote, "Ummmmmm, wut Gwen? Pot, meet kettle."

According to a New York Times article published in April 2023, Paltrow is worth an estimated $200 million.

The "Shakespeare In Love" actress has gotten backlash many times in the past for promoting expensive wellness products and an unhealthy lifestyle, with many calling her out-of-touch over the years.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2025, the "Marty Supreme" star shared that she is aware of her reputation and went into detail about how her "privileged" upbringing has fed into years of criticism and explained how she works through the many misconceptions surrounding her reputation.

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"It must be a quality that I give off. I come from a very WASPy mother with Mayflower-ish roots, daughter of the American Revolution, all that kind of stuff," said Paltrow. "So I think maybe epigenetically, there is some of that there. And I was a very privileged kid. I grew up on the Upper East Side, and I went to a great school and all the things. So some of the stuff that he sees, which is also the stuff I’ve been criticized for my whole life, is real."

Paltrow is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and the late TV director Bruce Paltrow, and goddaughter to Steven Spielberg.

She went on to say that she finds it "traumatic to be at the whim of these projections," when she feels that they are "misaligned" with who she actually is.

"My therapist talks about the evil shadow, which is the part of you where rage lives — the part of you that will burn the f---ing house down — and we do damage to ourselves by not embracing our shadows. When you close your eyes and get into evil shadow energy, there’s a freedom there, and I’m trying to experiment with that, because when I go into evil shadow energy, I don’t care what anyone’s misperception is."

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