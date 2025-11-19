Expand / Collapse search
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande silences photographers at 'Wicked' premiere days after fan rushed red carpet

Grande had a frightening fan experience during the 'Wicked: For Good' Singapore premiere last week

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Fan jumps barricade and ambushes Ariana Grande at 'Wicked For Good' premiere Video

Fan jumps barricade and ambushes Ariana Grande at 'Wicked For Good' premiere

A fan rushed towards Ariana Grande after jumping a barricade at the "Wicked: For Good" premiere in Singapore on Nov. 13. (Credit: Thecla Li via Storyful)

Ariana Grande silenced a group of photographers while posing on the red carpet at the final "Wicked: For Good" premiere.

Grande, 32, graced the carpet wearing a black-and-white strapless gown and her signature ponytail. In a video shared by The Associated Press, Grande can be seen calling someone over and seemingly requesting the paparazzi photographers stop shouting as she gestured with her hands.

"I promise you'll get your shot," she told the crowd of photographers.

As she went back to posing for photos, the group quieted down. Grande said, "This is so peaceful, see?" 

ARIANA GRANDE RUSHED BY FAN AT ‘WICKED’ PREMIERE AFTER BARRICADE JUMP

Ariana Grande poses at the Wicked NYC premiere

Ariana Grande attends the final "Wicked: For Good" premiere wearing a black strapless gown and her signature ponytail. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande hold hands at the Wicked NYC premiere

The movie reunites Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba in the highly anticipated musical fantasy. (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

"Wicked: For Good" is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 21.

Last week, Grande experienced a terrifying red carpet moment at the "Wicked: For Good" Singapore premiere when a fan jumped over a barricade and rushed toward the actress.

Once he reached her, he put his arm around her neck before Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo immediately jumped in to pull him away.

Grande, Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum had been walking the yellow carpet to celebrate the upcoming release of the second "Wicked" movie when the shocking moment happened.

The cast of "Wicked" at the NYC premiere

"Wicked: For Good" marks the final chapter in the two-part film adaptation of the Broadway hit "Wicked." (Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images)

Ariana Grande waves to the crowd at the Wicked Singapore premiere

Ariana Grande stars as Glinda in "Wicked: For Good," bringing the beloved Broadway character to the big screen for the franchise’s final installment. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Grande recently opened up about the future of her career as she juggles her passion for acting and singing.

"I really am enjoying acting right now," she said during an appearance on the "Today" show. "Whether it’s movies or being on stage or a little something here and there, I think that’s currently what I’m most inspired by."

"I’ll still sing, I promise," she added. "But yes, right now, that’s currently where I’m at."

The "Wicked" star explained her acting and singing passions "feed one another." She continued, "And I think that balance was missing in my life for a long time, and they’ll figure out the dance as we go."

Ariana Grande in a black dress on the voice

Ariana Grande's next project is "Focker In-Law." (Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Grande has already moved on to another acting project. She was cast in "Focker In-Law" alongside Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner and others. The film is the fourth installment of the "Meet the Fockers" franchise.

She revealed filming had concluded Oct. 31 in a post shared to Instagram.

"these past few months have been so, so unimaginably special. i love my Fockers, and i love my Byrnes… so, so very much," she captioned a carousel of moments with her co-stars and crew. "i will miss this bunch terribly. see you next november !"

