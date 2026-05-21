Bella Hadid stuns in sheer lace gown with plunging neckline at Cannes

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Bella Hadid turned heads when she arrived on the red carpet in a skin-baring dress.

Hadid walked the red carpet at the premiere of "De Gaulle: Tilting Iron" at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday in a white figure-hugging custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown.

The dress featured a deep plunging neckline which extended past her navel and a large black embellishment holding the front of the dress together.

It also featured sheer lace throughout, as well as a corset back with a large black bow at the top of the neck.

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Schiaparelli shared footage of Bella in the dress at the film festival on Instagram, sharing it took "22,160 hours of embroidery" and the "work and the expertise of 130 artisans" to finish the dress.

"The dress is a work of art like Bella 🤍🤍🤍," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "This is perfection , the body , face , the dress , she is on fire 🔥."

The dress was a reimagining of a similar dress worn by British actress and fashion icon, Jane Birkin, who wore it to the Union of the Artists Gala in Paris in 1969.

Birkin is famously the inspiration behind the popular Birkin bag sold by the Hermès fashion house.

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Bella recently had fans worried about her health when she walked the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October 2025. After the show, fans took to social media to show their concern for the 29-year-old model, who they thought "was struggling" on the runway, with another saying, "I thought she was gonna fall."

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Concern among fans came just one month after her mom, former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star, Yolanda Hadid, shared that the model was hospitalized due to her Lyme disease diagnosis. Bella was diagnosed with the neurological disorder in 2013.

"Girl I got my period that morning and my stamina is not up yet after the whole hospital sitch but I tried my best and I LOVEEEE you for this I’m ok I swear 😭😭😭😭," Hadid wrote in the comments section in response to the concern. "I’m sorry if I let u down😭😭 Love you I mean it 🥹."

Hadid previously opened up about her struggles with Lyme disease in August 2023, when she posted a series of photos on Instagram, documenting her battle with the illness.

"Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain. To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever," she said.

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