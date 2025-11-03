Rosie O'Donnell considers restraining order against alleged stalker who has a ‘freaky focus’ on her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rosie O'Donnell is taking a stand against online harassment.

On Monday, the comedian took to her Substack to address an alleged stalker that has been tormenting her online.

"tiktok follower/ obsessed it seems/ with all things rosie/ ‘the lies’ i tell/ she has my phone number/sadly too easy to find/ in todays insane world," O'Donnell wrote in a post titled, "digital stalker."

She continued: "she pretends to be others/ then gloats about it/ on line - complete with texts/ ‘do u speak about me in therapy’/ she asks - i do not hon/ trump like delusional existence/ him at the center of all/ her eyes are dark/ and tinged with madness/ i block her/ she makes a new account."

ROSIE O'DONNELL ASKS FOR PRAYERS AS DAUGHTER CHELSEA FACES 'SCARY FUTURE' IN PRISON AFTER PROBATION REVOKED

"i no longer answer texts/ if i dont recognize the number/ she has a scary vibe/ a dangerous stare/ a confused mind/ and a freaky focus on me/ it’s happened before/ sad to say/ a iraq war veteran with a TBI/ tragic in every way/ a woman who wants to be my wife/ a teen who asks to be adopted/ older folks just looking for connection/ usually breaks my heart/ but not this time."

"as i find only anger in my heart/ leave me alone b----/ floats thru my mind/ and to name her/ is to give her what she wants/ so i wont/ next stop restraining order/ fame is so complicated," O'Donnell wrote.

"what role u play in a strangers life/ hard to understand/ to gage [sic] the actual danger/ to chose faith over fear/ my daily prayer/ aint working with this one."

"…and to name her is to give her what she wants, so I won't. Next stop restraining order." — Rosie O'Donnell

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"so i carry on/ in the light of Ireland/ taking in the greenery/ hanging with new friends/ loving my life/ ‘u have no power here/ off b4/ someone drops a house/ on u 2’/ wicked witchy woman/ fly away."

When reached for comment, O'Donnell's representative directed Fox News Digital to the star's Substack.

The comedian has stepped away from the spotlight a bit since moving to Ireland earlier this year amid her ongoing feud with President Donald Trump.

In September, Trump renewed his threat to revoke her citizenship via a Truth Social post, reigniting their long-running feud.

ELLEN DEGENERES BACKS ROSIE O'DONNELL AFTER TRUMP THREATENED TO REVOKE HER U.S. CITIZENSHIP

"As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O’Donnell’s Citizenship," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"

O'Donnell responded on her Substack saying, "He can't do that because it's against the Constitution, and even the Supreme Court has not given him the right to do that... he's not allowed to do that. The only way you're allowed to take away someone's citizenship is if they renounce it themselves, and I will never renounce my American citizenship," she said. "I am a very proud citizen of the United States."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Last month, O'Donnell applied for Irish citizenship.

In an interview with the U.K.'s Daily Telegraph , the 63-year-old comedian explained she is putting herself in "self-imposed (political exile)" in Ireland after she first moved there in January of this year.

"I am applying and about to be approved for my Irish citizenship as my grandparents were from there and that’s all you need," she told the outlet. "It will be good to have my Irish citizenship, especially since Trump keeps threatening to take away mine."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"What great news for America!" White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital about the news at the time.