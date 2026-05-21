Britney Spears said she was 'an angel' who could 'drink four bottles of wine' before DUI arrest: police report

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Britney Spears claimed she was "an angel" before officers arrested her in March for driving under the influence, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Spears, 44, admitted to California Highway Patrol officers that she could "probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you, I'm an angel," before declining an alcohol screening test.

Once Spears was placed in handcuffs, officers discovered a brown purse in her vehicle that contained a bottle of Adderall — medication which was not prescribed to the singer.

Officers also discovered an "empty wine glass in the cup holder between the front driver seat and passenger seat."

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When asked if she had been under the influence of any medications or drugs prior to getting behind the wheel, Spears claimed she had taken 200 mg of Lamictal, a prescription medication primarily used as an anticonvulsant, and 40 mg of Prozac.

Officers observed a "distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting" from inside the vehicle before conducting a DUI investigation.

Spears initially refused to exit her vehicle and requested her lawyer before agreeing to speak with officers on scene outside of her car.

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The "Circus" singer claimed she had been "pranked and harassed in the past and did not want to exit," according to the police report.

Upon exiting the vehicle, officers described her speech as "rapid and slurred, her gait was unsteady, and she was fidgeting with her fingers."

"I asked Spears if she had consumed an alcoholic beverage prior to driving, and she related she had one mimosa when she woke up 'around 2 p.m.'" the report stated.

"I ask Spears on a scale of zero to ten, with zero being completely sober, and ten being the most drunk she has ever been, where she would place her current level of intoxication. Spears placed her current level of intoxication at 'Zero.'"

Officers noted that Spears had "drastic mood swings" during the interaction, and witnessed her mood change from "confrontational and agitated to flamboyant and compliant."

BRITNEY SPEARS FORMALLY CHARGED WITH DUI

LISTEN: Audio of the 911 dispatch officers involved in Britney Spears' arrest

"She appeared to speak with a British accent at times," the report stated.

Following a drug recognition evaluation taken at the Simi Valley Police Department, officers determined Spears was under the influence of a CNS Stimulant, and requested to take the singer to a local hospital for a routine blood draw.

Spears allegedly attempted to "delay the blood draw" and became "argumentative and belligerent" while in the restroom.

Authorities were able to handcuff Spears before transporting her to Los Robles Medical Center for a chemical blood test. She was then transported to Ventura County Jail.

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Earlier this month, Spears' DUI charge was dropped after she pleaded guilty through her lawyers to what's commonly called a "wet reckless."

She was hit with fines, given 12 months of probation, time served and will need to complete a DUI course. The plea offer was standard for defendants with no DUI history, no crash or injury on the road, and a low blood-alcohol level, the county district attorney’s office said.

"Ms. Spears took responsibility for this misdemeanor offense, entering a guilty plea at the earliest stage and two months from the day she was arrested," District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said.

In the DUI charges filed, officials stated Spears committed the alleged misdemeanor "unlawfully, while under the combined influence of any alcoholic beverage and drug, drive a vehicle."

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"Spears was arrested Wednesday, March 4 and booked for allegedly driving under the influence . She was released around 6:07 a.m. the following day, according to records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

A representative for Spears confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time of her arrest that the "Toxic" singer voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility.

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Circumstances surrounding her care were not immediately made available.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.