Taylor Swift fears 'imminent harm' from ex-convict who allegedly visited her home carrying potential weapon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift has been granted a restraining order against an ex-convict who has allegedly not left her alone.

On Friday, Swift filed for a temporary restraining order against Brian Jason Wagner after he allegedly came to her Los Angeles home several times over the past year.

"Mr. Wagner made various statements about living at my property (not true), being in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person, all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality," Swift wrote in the legal declaration which was obtained by Fox News Digital.

JENNIFER ANISTON’S ALLEGED GATE CRASHER CHARGED WITH FELONY STALKING

In the legal document, Swift claimed that Wagner began showing up at her Los Angeles residence in 2024 and made several visits in July of that year.

"On at least one of the occasions in July 2024, Mr. Wagner was carrying a glass bottle that could have been used as a weapon," she wrote.

According to Swift, Wagner returned to her home last month and "was there checking on a friend (again, this is entirely untrue)."

Swift's security detail ran a background check on Wagner and discovered that he first began attempting to contact the pop star while he was incarcerated.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He would write Swift letters "at length about his infatuation with me, a romantic relationship with me (which does not exist), and other completely fabricated stories about his involvement in my personal life," according to the document.

The documents also state that Wagner had updated his home address on his driver's license to her Los Angeles residence.

According to the document, Wagner sent her team "hundreds" of threatening emails and tried to have her personal mail sent to his home.

"I have no relationship with Mr. Wagner and I have never met nor communicated with him," Swift wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

She explained that his recent visit in May prompted her to act on a restraining order.

"The fact that both of these recent visits and Mr. Wagner’s inappropriate and threatening communications to my staff about me have escalated in recent weeks creates a fear of imminent harm," she wrote.

A judge in Los Angeles granted Swift the temporary restraining order.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP