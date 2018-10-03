This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
The man accused of fatally striking a 12-year-old Boy Scout in New York reportedly admitted to police that he had three drinks before getting behind the while of his 2016 Mercedes.
Authorities in Florida have released surveillance video of a seemingly-random attack by two teenagers on four people at a gas station last month that included an 11-year-old girl getting pummeled after being yanked from a truck.
Police said Hellmuth Kolb, 81, attempted to buy an 8-year-old girl from her mother for $200,000 at a Walmart in Port Orange, Fla.
A local Republican party office in Illinois was vandalized over the weekend with the words “rape” and “shame” painted across the building.
A Dominos employee served more than just pizza when he noticed a woman mouthing “help me” when he delivered a pie to her Wisconsin home.
A man accused of killing his girlfriend was charged Friday and appeared bloodied and battered in his mugshot after he was hit by a police cruiser as he attempted to thwart officers on a Michigan highway.
An intoxicated man plowed through a group of Boy Scouts who were walking along a Long Island road on Sunday, sending five of them – one in critical condition – to the hospital, police said.
Cardi B is expected to turn herself at a Queens police station Monday morning to address allegations that two bartenders were attacked by a member of her crew.