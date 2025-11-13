Ariana Grande rushed by fan at ‘Wicked’ premiere after barricade jump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ariana Grande experienced a terrifying red carpet moment at the "Wicked: For Good" Singapore premiere.

A fan attending the premiere jumped over a barricade and rushed toward Grande, according to multiple videos from the event. Once he reached her, he put his arm around her neck before Grande’s co-star, Cynthia Erivo, immediately jumped in to pull him away.

Grande, Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum were walking the yellow carpet to celebrate the upcoming release of the second "Wicked" movie when the shocking moment happened.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 21.

A user, who fans have identified as the man who rushed toward Grande, posted the moment to his Instagram account.

"Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You," he captioned the video.

The post has thousands of comments, mostly fans calling him out for his actions.

"you literally assaulted her," one wrote." this isn't a flex, it's a crime. shame on you!"

"After all the trauma Ari has been through, this is beyond disrespectful. Not just to her, but to the cast and to all the fans. It's literally infuriating. You should all be ashamed," another added.

"This is extremely dangerous," one user said. "Not sure why you would even do this."

Grande has been vocal about experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the 2017 Manchester bombing.

"Yeah, it’s a real thing," she told British GQ about her lasting PTSD in 2018. "I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well.

"It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. … I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn’t even say anything," she added. "I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."

On May 22, 2017, 22 people died when a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device outside the Manchester Aren as people were exiting after the pop star's concert.

More than 800 people suffered physical and psychological injuries in the bombing, according to the BBC.

