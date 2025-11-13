Expand / Collapse search
Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande rushed by fan at ‘Wicked’ premiere after barricade jump

'Wicked: For Good' star Cynthia Erivo immediately intervened to pull the man away during the Singapore premiere

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Fan jumps barricade and ambushes Ariana Grande at 'Wicked For Good' premiere Video

Fan jumps barricade and ambushes Ariana Grande at 'Wicked For Good' premiere

A fan rushed toward Ariana Grande after jumping a barricade at the ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere in Singapore on Nov. 13. (Credit: Thecla Li via Storyful)

Ariana Grande experienced a terrifying red carpet moment at the "Wicked: For Good" Singapore premiere.

A fan attending the premiere jumped over a barricade and rushed toward Grande, according to multiple videos from the event. Once he reached her, he put his arm around her neck before Grande’s co-star, Cynthia Erivo, immediately jumped in to pull him away.

Grande, Erivo, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum were walking the yellow carpet to celebrate the upcoming release of the second "Wicked" movie when the shocking moment happened.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 21.

Ariana Grande waves at the "Wicked: For Good" premiere in Singapore

Ariana Grande was grabbed by a fan Thursday at the "Wicked: For Good" premiere in Singapore. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

A user, who fans have identified as the man who rushed toward Grande, posted the moment to his Instagram account.

"Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You," he captioned the video.

The post has thousands of comments, mostly fans calling him out for his actions.

"you literally assaulted her," one wrote." this isn't a flex, it's a crime. shame on you!"

"After all the trauma Ari has been through, this is beyond disrespectful. Not just to her, but to the cast and to all the fans. It's literally infuriating. You should all be ashamed," another added.

"This is extremely dangerous," one user said. "Not sure why you would even do this."

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo hold hands at the "Wicked: For Good" premiere in Singapore

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo hold hands while attending the "Wicked: For Good" premiere. The film premieres Nov. 21. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

Grande has been vocal about experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the 2017 Manchester bombing.

"Yeah, it’s a real thing," she told British GQ about her lasting PTSD in 2018. "I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well.

"It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. … I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn’t even say anything," she added. "I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."

Ariana Grande at One Love Manchester

Ariana Grande experienced PTSD after a suicide bomber detonated a bomb outside the Manchester Arena in 2017 following one of her concerts. (Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester)

On May 22, 2017, 22 people died when a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device outside the Manchester Aren as people were exiting after the pop star's concert.

More than 800 people suffered physical and psychological injuries in the bombing, according to the BBC.

