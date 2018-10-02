This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
A New Mexico observatory that was temporarily shut down over an undisclosed security issue is set to reopen Monday after its closure sparked wide-ranging theories, officials said.
Gary Johnson, a two-time Libertarian candidate for president who's now seeking a U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico, says the more than $250,000 in cannabis stocks he owns does not influence his position on legalizing marijuana.
The temporary closure of a New Mexico observatory last week sparked wide-ranging theories, especially after reports that federal authorities were involved.
All five New Mexico compound suspects were indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday on firearms and conspiracy charges, less than two weeks after they were arrested by the FBI, officials announced.
Bill Daily, known for his comedic characters on the classic sitcoms “I Dream of Jeannie” and “The Bob Newhart Show,” died Tuesday in Santa Fe, N.M., his family said. He was 91.
New Mexico Senate race heats up; Republican candidate Mick Rich shares insight on 'Your World.'
Republican congressional hopeful Janice Arnold-Jones, who is challenging Democrat Deb Haaland in New Mexico, makes the case for securing the border.
A woman gave birth to twins just two hours after surviving a terrifying bus crash in New Mexico last week that left eight people dead.
A 13-year-old boy on what investigators have described as an extremist Muslim compound in New Mexico said he was being trained to commit "jihad" against people with different beliefs, according to a report Saturday.