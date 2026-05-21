White House fires back after Robert De Niro, Bruce Springsteen take Trump swipes amid Colbert's farewell week

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More than a dozen celebrities made surprise appearances on Stephen Colbert’s second-to-last "Late Show" episode Wednesday night, with two of them taking swipes at President Donald Trump.

Vocal Trump critic Robert De Niro, who came on the show to ask a question as part of the "Colbert Questionert" asked the host, "What number were you thinking of?" which was a standard question Cobert asked guests during the questionnaire.

De Niro joked, "OK. Cause I thought it would've been two million point five, or two and a half million. That's the number of Epstein files Trump still hasn't released."

Bruce Springsteen, who also frequently speaks out against the president, closed the show with his new protest song "Streets of Minneapolis."

"I am here tonight in support for Stephen because you’re the first guy in America who’s lost his show because we’ve got a president who can’t take a joke," the "Born in the U.S.A." singer told the audience.

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He also took a swipe at Paramount, which some believe decided to cancel Colbert’s show over politics rather than the stated financial reasons.

"Larry and David Ellison feel they need to kiss his a-- to get what they want," The Boss added. "Stephen, these are small-minded people … they got no idea what the freedoms of this beautiful country are supposed to be about."

The White House hit back on Thursday, with a spokesperson telling Fox News Digital: "Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck with no talent and terrible ratings, which is exactly why CBS canceled his show and is booting him off the airwaves."

Unsurprisingly, reactions on social media to De Niro and Springsteen split along ideological lines.

"This is an absolute mic drop right there for the Late Show, and god, it’s hard to believe that all of this will end tomorrow," one person wrote in a YouTube comment of Springsteen, while another agreed: "Mad respect to the Boss, a much better man than the one sitting in the oval office."

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One YouTube user wrote of De Niro: "So thrilled that Robert DeNiro Showed up, a living legend."

On the other side, one X user wrote that it was "all so embarrassing. Springsteen literally has an IQ of 80, at best. Colbert hasn't ever been funny, somehow forgetting his job was to be a comedian, not engage in weird, leftist, cringe-inducing partisan nonsense that most people don't want anything to do with. Should have been fired years ago."

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Another X user called Springsteen a "washed up musician," claiming that Colbert lost his show because "nobody was watching, revenues were tanking, and he was simply un-funny."

"Stephen Colbert is a pathetic trainwreck with no talent and terrible ratings, which is exactly why CBS canceled his show and is booting him off the airwaves."

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In April, Trump called the "Thunder Road" singer "Bad, and very boring," claiming he looks like a "dried up prune who has suffered greatly from the work of a really bad plastic surgeon, has long had a horrible and incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS."

He added that "MAGA SHOULD BOYCOTT HIS OVERPRICED CONCERTS, WHICH SUCK. SAVE YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY."

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Fox News Digital has reached out to reps for De Niro and Springsteen for comment.

Billy Crystal, Mark Hamill, Martha Stewart, Josh Brolin, Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Daniels, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Sedaris, Ben Stiller, Aubrey Plaza, James Taylor, Weird Al Yankovic, James Taylor, John Dickerson and Colbert’s wife Evie McGee Colbert also appeared on the show Wednesday.