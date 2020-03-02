Prince Harry’s royal exit is ‘an emotional time for him,' pal claims: ‘It means walking away from his family’

Prince Harry’s pal is alleging the Duke of Sussex’s last round of official engagements in the U.K. before stepping down has been “an emotional time” and “very hard for the loving and loyal royal.”

The 35-year-old left his wife Meghan Markle and their nine-month-old son Archie behind in Canada to embark on his final round of official duties last week.

“It’s an emotional time for him in many ways,” one of Harry’s oldest friends told Vanity Fair correspondent Katie Nicholl on Monday. “I think in many ways it’s bittersweet. He’s always wanted to have a regular life and to get away from the spotlight, and that’s what he’s doing, but it basically means walking away from his family. Harry’s a loving, loyal guy so that will be very hard for him.”

Ken Wharfe, who previously served as a bodyguard for Harry’s mother, Princess Diana of Wales, told Nicholl the late royal would have “applauded” Harry’s decision to break away from The Firm and forge a new way of life for his growing family.

“Diana always said you have to make your own way in this family and Harry is doing that,” said Wharfe, who watched Harry and his older brother Prince William grow up in the palace.

“I think she’d applaud him for what he’s doing but I think she would advise him to think very carefully about what he does next and to take some time,” Wharfe continued. “Harry has made the choice to go and now he has to start all over again and I suspect it’s going to be a long road. He effectively has to rebrand himself.

“His mother used to say ‘I wish I was normal’ and I would say you can do normal things but you will never be normal. It’s the same for Harry.”

Still, Wharfe said there’s a “genuine sadness over what he’s letting go.”

“I know he was immensely proud to be a part of the royal family and to be able to continue his mother’s work,” Wharfe explained. “He has also always had great respect for the queen. Harry was a key player in the royal family, he was always going to be. Now he’s leaving which is very sad for everyone involved.”

Nicholl shared that privately, Harry told his close pals that not using his HRH title is “a small price to pay” for his new life. And while he is still sixth in line to the British royal throne, he hopes this change will allow him to live as normal of a life as possible.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't use their HRH titles, they were allowed to keep Frogmore Cottage, their U.K. home.

On Jan. 8, Harry and Markle announced on Instagram that they intended to take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The couple said their announcement came “after many months of reflection and internal discussions.”

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on their Jan. 8 Instagram post. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

The couple added they will continue to work with the reigning monarch, 93, Harry’s father Prince Charles, as well as older brother William.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support."