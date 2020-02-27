Jon Bon Jovi teases Prince Harry music collaboration: 'We're doing it'

Fans might not have guessed that Jon Bon Jovi's next music collaboration would be with Prince Harry.

The musician, 57, spoke about his upcoming project with the British royal, 35, on "The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky" on Wednesday. Bon Jovi is planning on re-recording his 2019 single “Unbroken” for the Invictus Games this year, which is a charity sporting event for wounded servicemen and women that Prince Harry created and runs.

“[Prince Harry] said yes and stuck now to it, so we’re doing it,” Bon Jovi said. “I’m gonna hand him a tambourine and see what he’s got going."

The two are scheduled to meet and record the song at none other than the iconic Abbey Road Studios on Friday.

“My idea and letter to him at the time was, ‘I’d like to give you the single. I would love to give something back to the people you care [about] … but I want them to be the singers,'” the rocker said of inviting the Invictus Games’ choir to join him on the track. “It’s the ‘We Are the World’ for this song. I’ve got 12 veterans. They’ll sing the chorus to the existing track, which I did, and then it’ll be on the new record.”

He added, “We’ll release it as a single here in time for their games and hopefully raise them some money.”

Bon Jovi admitted that he's not sure how to address the royal since he announced he and wife Meghan Markle decided to step back as senior members of the royal family. This week, at an event in Scotland, the son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana asked to just be introduced as Harry.

“I’ve been asking, ‘What do I do? How do I address him?’ And then I realized I’m gonna call him ‘The Artist Formerly Known as Prince,'” the Grammy-winner joked.

The next Invictus Games is taking place in May 2020 in The Hague, The Netherlands.