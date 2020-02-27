Queen Elizabeth feels 'sensitivity' toward Prince Harry, royal historian says

Queen Elizabeth's past may have played a role in her being "entirely supportive" of Prince Harry's decision to "step back" as a senior member of the royal family.

Royal historian Robert Lacey recently spoke with People Magazine, where he explained that the 93-year-old monarch's support for Harry, 35, comes from her close relationship with her late sister, Princess Margaret.

“[The Queen] has a particular sensitivity to what Harry has been going through because of her closeness to Margaret and seeing the same dramas and tensions played out two generations ago,” Lacey told the outlet.

Lacey referred to Margaret's struggle to live in the shadow of her older sister.

“The younger-sibling syndrome is an enduring problem,” the expert said. “The system has not found a way of giving them the recognition that they need.”

Once Elizabeth had children, the eldest being Prince Charles, Margaret's situation worsened.

“Until Elizabeth produced heirs, Margaret was a possible future queen,” Lacey explained. “It is a family situation of conflict that goes back over generations.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently announced the details of their new roles within the royal family following their part-time move to Canada.

The statement explained that Harry and Markle, 38, will retain but refrain from using their His or Her Royal Highness titles, will become financially independent from the royal family and, while they won't make any "representative duties" on behalf of the Queen, they will maintain their patronages.

Additionally, Harry will retain his current position as sixth in line for the throne.