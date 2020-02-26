Prince Harry returns to UK for final round of royal engagements, requests to only be called 'Harry'

Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom for one of his final engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, traveled to Edinburgh, Scotland by train to attend a summit for an eco-friendly tourism firm called Travalyst, according to reports.

The event host, Ayesha Hazarika, informed the crowd that Harry did not want to be referred to as "Prince" during the appearance.

"He's made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry. So ladies and gentlemen, please give a big, warm, Scottish welcome to Harry," Hazarika told the crowd, according to Daily Mail.

It marked Harry's first official public appearance days after he and Meghan announced on their official website that they would no longer use the term "Royal" or "Sussex Royal" after the "Megxit" transition is completed in the spring of 2020.

Meghan's husband is also set to visit the Abbey Road Studios in London on Friday for a collaboration with Jon Bon Jovi. He and Meghan may be making five additional appearances before they end their royal duties on March 31, according to Sky News.

Harry and Meghan announced in January their decision to step back from their senior royal duties. The Sussexes no longer hold an office at Buckingham Palace. The deadline is part of the deal the duo made with Queen Elizabeth II.

Included in the transition is Meghan and Harry's agreement to stop using their "royal highness" titles. The couple also plans to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America as they attempt to live financially independent.

While Harry and Meghan's royal transition comes after the Queen shared her approval with the public, a source close to Buckingham Palace told royal expert Katie Nicholl that Her Royal Highness “generally doesn’t want to talk about it,” Vanity Fair reported on Monday.

“The queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it damaging to the monarchy and on a personal level I think this has been rather hurtful for her,” the source said.