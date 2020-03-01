Meghan Markle looking for superhero role in Hollywood, report says

Captain Markle to the rescue?

Meghan Markle may be looking to add "superhero" to her resume in a return to Hollywood, the Daily Mail reported.

Markle's agent Nick Collins has been on the lookout for superhero roles for Markle, who recently agreed to voiceover work for an upcoming project from Disney, the parent company of Marvel, the outlet added.

HELEN MIRREN 'APPLAUDS' PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE'S DECISION TO STEP BACK FROM ROYAL DUTIES

An unnamed insider was cited by the website, saying Collins "has said she wants her return to acting to be part of an ensemble cast in something like a superhero film."

According to the source, Collins is "actively looking for such a movie for" Markle, 38.

"Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood. She has already done the voiceover for Disney and now word is out that she's looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen," the source claimed. "She knows she can't carry a film as an actress. People won't be able to get past the fact she's Meghan Markle. But she's determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go."

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S SECURITY BILL WILL NO LONGER BE PAID BY CANADA COME APRIL

According to the source, she's looking for "something that pays big but which doesn't put her front and center."

The source pointed out that Markle would join the likes of A-list movie stars including Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lawrence by participating in a Marvel movie.

"There used to be a certain stigma attached to Marvel films but now they are the biggest market in the world," the source said. "That's what Meghan wants."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before marrying Prince Harry, Markle starred as Rachel Zane in the drama "Suits."

Reps for Markle, Collins and Marvel did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.