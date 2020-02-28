Helen Mirren ‘applauds’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from royal duties

Dame Helen Mirren is in support of Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to step back from the royal family, as she believes “their instincts are absolutely correct.”

“I think their instincts are absolutely right, and I applaud them for it,” Mirren, 74, told Variety in a new interview. “Hugely actually. Of course, it is complicated.”

She went on to praise Markle, 38, as “a fantastic addition to the royal family — charming, did everything right, was gracious, was sweet-natured, and seemed to be … Wow! What a lovely addition. Didn’t seem to be neurotic …

“So, I think it is a loss in a way,” the Oscar winner continued, “but at the same time I think their instincts are absolutely correct. And I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out, and the tabloid pearl-clutchers will get over their trauma at not having someone to attack all the time. They’ll find another victim … probably me!”

Mirren won the Best Actress Academy Award in 2007 for her portrayal of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in director Stephen Frears’ “The Queen.” The real-life matriarch is reportedly hurt by Harry and Meghan’s decision to relocate and wants the family drama to be “over and done with.”

“She generally doesn’t want to talk about it,” a source close to the Queen told Vanity Fair, insisting she takes it personally that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their royal duties.

“The Queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it is damaging to the monarchy, and on a personal level, I think this has been rather hurtful for her. She has got to the point where she doesn’t want to think about it anymore, she just wants it over and done with.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.