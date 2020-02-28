Canada to stop providing security for Harry and Meghan by the end of March

Canadian officials Thursday said the government will no longer provide security to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after March, when the couple transitions from being active members of the royal family, according to a report.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair told the CBC the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have provided the royal couple and their 9-month-old son Archie “intermittent” security since November at the request of London's Metropolitan Police.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to relocate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances,” Blair said. “The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the U.K. from the very beginning regarding security considerations.”

He told the CBC since Harry and Meghan are currently “Internationally Protected Persons,” the government was obligated to provide them security on an “as-needed basis."

The news appeared to contradict a statement Blair made last month, claiming Canada was not providing security for the couple. He told the CBC Thursday, “That was the information I had at the time.”

A majority of Canadians say that the couple should pay for their own security, The Washington Post reported.

The couple has been spending some of their time at a $14 million home they bought on Vancouver Island north of Washington State, according to The Post.

A statement on Harry and Meghan’s Sussex Royal website said, “It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son,” People reported. “This is based on The Duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess’ own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years. No further details can be shared as this is classified information for safety reasons.”

The Sussexes shocked the world last month when they announced their plans to step back and live financially independent of the crown, dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America. They will officially step down as senior members of the royal family on March 31.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.