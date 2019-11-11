Meghan Markle didn’t stand with Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton at Remembrance ceremony for this reason

Meghan Markle was noticeably separated from some of her royal family members at a Remembrance Day Service on Sunday.

During the ceremony honoring those who lost their lives in World War I, royals Queen Elizabeth, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stood together at one balcony. Meanwhile, the former American actress was spotted watching from the balcony of another window outside the Cenotaph war memorial in London.

However, People magazine reported on Monday the arrangement wasn’t a slight against the 38-year-old.

According to the outlet, the former “Suits” star wasn’t alone. In fact, she was watching alongside the queen’s daughter-in-law, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Timothy Laurence. Last year, Markle didn’t join her family members and instead, stood by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s wife Elke Budenbender.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, previously told People the British royals also arrange themselves to a “pecking order.” He pointed out that when Markle and her husband Prince Harry made their first joint appearance since introducing their son Archie at Trooping the Colour in June, they weren’t in front of the palace balcony. Markle also wasn’t front and center when she previously made her debut appearance.

“She was not as prominent perhaps as some people might have expected, but there’s a pecking order,” Little explained. “There was no slight intended, but [Prince] William being the older, more senior brother would go out [first] with his wife.”

“There’s no one laying this out, telling her where to stand,” a palace source told the outlet last year. “And there were a lot of kids who everyone would want at the front.”

It’s also noted the balconies of each window are small, making it difficult to fit more than three or four royals comfortably.

Markle and Harry, as well as William and Middleton, attended the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall the previous day, marking their first public appearance as a foursome since their royal playdate at a polo match back in July.

In March of this year, Markle and Harry, 35, launched their separate offices from that of William and Middleton at Kensington Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had previously moved out of London to Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage to raise their firstborn. In addition, the royal couple has launched their own Instagram page and charitable endeavor.

In October, Harry got candid about the rumored rift between him and his older brother William, 37, in the ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which followed his royal tour in southern Africa alongside Markle and Archie.

“Inevitably stuff happens,” said Harry at the time. “But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”

“The majority of stuff is created out of nothing,” added Harry. “As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”