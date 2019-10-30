Meghan Markle has received advice from Kate Middleton on coping with media scrutiny, royal expert claims

Meghan Markle has reportedly received a helping hand from the future queen consort.

Author and former royal correspondent Phil Dampier claimed to UK’s Express on Wednesday that the Duchess of Cambridge, 37, has warned the Duchess of Sussex, 38, that “every royal goes through a bad patch” with the ruthless media scrutiny and that she should “move on and get through it.”

“Catherine has told Meghan that every royal — including herself — goes through a bad patch with the press but the important thing is to lean by mistakes, move on and get through it,” claimed Dampier.

The outlet pointed out that the mother of three is all too familiar with being under the glaring spotlight over the years. Middleton was previously nicknamed “Waity Katie” by the British tabloids after allegedly hanging on for years until her college sweetheart Prince William proposed.

QUEEN ELIZABETH HIRING A HOUSEKEEPER TO WORK NEAR MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY

MEGHAN MARKLE RECEIVES SYMPATHY FROM KATE MIDDLETON, ROYAL EXPERT CLAIMS: 'SHE WANTS TO PATCH THINGS UP'

Middleton was also branded “lazy” by critics after a source claimed she was giving up her job at her parents’ party supplier company to “prepare for her future life.”

Dampier alleged Middleton and William, 37, are determined to help Markle and her husband Prince Harry cope with the struggles of ongoing negative press attention in the U.K.

“It would be a disaster if Harry and Meghan quit and lived abroad,” said Dampier. “William and Kate would be devastated.”

On Tuesday, Dampier told Express Middleton was “doing her best” to try and reach out to Markle and Harry, 35, after the couple released their emotional documentary.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WILL CONSIDER US MOVE TO ESCAPE MISTREATMENT OF UK TABLOIDS, DIANA'S BUTLER CLAIMS

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S DOCUMENTARY: 6 THINGS WE LEARNED ABOUT THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

Dampier alleged Middleton feels sorry for the new mother, who admitted she was “not OK’ in the ITV program “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.”

“Behind the scenes, I’m told Kate is doing her best to bring everyone together and help Meghan,” he claimed. “None of them want to let the queen down, so Kate is trying to patch things up in private. I’m told she has reached out to Meghan and has spoken to her on the phone. Kate feels sorry for her and knows that Meghan is struggling.”

Dampier’s claims come shortly after a palace source told the BBC that William said he hoped the royal couple “are all right” and felt the duo were “in a fragile state.” The source also claimed the prince is especially “worried” after his younger brother and sister-in-law opened up about struggling with tabloid rumors and fierce media scrutiny in the documentary.

Kensington Palace had no comment concerning the couple speaking out to British journalist Tom Bradby for the special, which aimed to give audiences a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal tour of southern Africa.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S ESTRANGED HALF-SISTER SPEAKS OUT ABOUT DOCUMENTARY: 'SHE KNEW EXACTLY WHAT SHE WAS DOING'

SUZANNE GOSSELIN: WHY MEGHAN MARKLE'S EMOTIONAL 'NOT OK' INTERVIEW SPEAKS SO POWERFULLY TO NEW MOMS

It was in that same documentary where Harry hinted at the ongoing rumored rift between him and his older brother.

“Inevitably stuff happens,” explained Harry. “But we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment. I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly.”

“The majority of stuff is created out of nothing,” added Harry. “As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

Numerous sources have long insisted there were deep tensions between the brothers after Harry revealed to his family he wanted to marry the former American actress after less than a year of dating. When William cautioned Harry that the whirlwind romance was moving too quickly, Harry reportedly became angry and hurt.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S ‘PAIN’ AND ‘THE ATTACKS SHE FACES’ HAVE MADE PRINCE HARRY DETERMINED ‘TO SORT IT OUT’: REPORT

MEGHAN MARKLE WANTS PEOPLE TO SEE HER, PRINCE HARRY 'AS A COUPLE WHO'S IN LOVE'

William dated Middleton for about eight years before tying the knot in 2011.

After previously working together, the royal couples split their offices and charitable endeavors last June. Markle and Harry’s office moved out of Kensington Palace and into Buckingham Palace, where Queen Elizabeth II resides. Middleton and William’s office remains in Kensington Palace, where they live with their three children.

Markle and Harry reside at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage with their son, Archie.

In the documentary, Markle got candid about coping with the intense media scrutiny after becoming a member of the British royal family when she married Harry in May 2018.

PRINCE WILLIAM IS ‘WORRIED’ ABOUT PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE AFTER EMOTIONAL DOCUMENTARY: REPORT

MEGHAN MARKLE ADMITS SHE ‘NEVER THOUGHT’ ROYAL LIFE ‘WOULD BE EASY, BUT I THOUGHT IT WOULD BE FAIR’

“I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip,’” explained Markle. “I really tried, but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

“I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair,” continued Markle. “And that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile. If things were fair… If I’d done something wrong, I’d be the first one to go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry. I would never do that.’ But when people are saying things that are just untrue and they are being told they’re untrue but they’re allowed to still say them — I don’t know anybody in the world who would feel like that’s OK.’”

Markle said before she tied the knot with Harry, some of her friends warned her that becoming a member of the royal family would mean being under the constant glare of the public spotlight and losing your privacy.

“In all fairness, I had no idea, which probably sounds difficult to understand and hear,” said Markle. “But when I first met my now-husband, my friends were really happy because I was so happy, but my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life.’”

PRINCE HARRY APPEARS TO HINT AT RIFT BETWEEN HIM AND PRINCE WILLIAM

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TO TAKE SABBATICAL WITH BABY ARCHIE, WANT TO MOVE OUT OF UK: REPORT

“And I, very naively — I’m American,” continued Markle. “We don’t have that there — [I said], ‘What are you talking about? That doesn’t make any sense. I’m not in any tabloids.’ I didn’t get it. So it’s been, yeah, it’s been complicated.”

Markle also got candid with Bradby about the negative attention she has received from the media during her pregnancy and first months with Archie.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging,” said Markle. “And then when you have a newborn, you know. ... and especially as a woman, it’s a lot.”

“So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed,” continued Markle while holding back tears. “It’s um… yeah. I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

PRINCE HARRY SAYS MOM PRINCESS DIANA'S DEATH IS A 'WOUND THAT FESTERS'

MEGHAN MARKLE REVEALS STRUGGLES OF BEING A MOM IN THE PUBLIC EYE: ‘NOT MANY PEOPLE HAVE ASKED IF I’M OK’

When Bradby asked if it “would be fair” to say that she’s “not really OK, as in it’s really been a struggle,” Markle responded, “Yes.”

Still, Markle said Harry and their son have helped her get through tough times.

“It’s OK,” she said. “The good thing is that I’ve got my baby, and I’ve got my husband, and they’re the best.”