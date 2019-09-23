Meghan Markle's co-star shares unseen photos of Duchess of Sussex from 'Suits'

It's been two years since Meghan Markle quit her role as Rachel Zane on the U.S. sitcom "Suits" in order to start a new life as a royal.

And today her former co-star Patrick J. Adams has shared a series of unseen snaps of the Duchess of Sussex on set in her pre-royal days ahead of the show's final episode later this week.

Adams, who played Duchess Meghan’s on-screen husband Michael Ross, shared a total of 11 posts on Instagram this morning to mark the occasion.

Captioning the first, which sees him posing in a suit, he wrote: “This week the last episode of 'Suits' will air and the nearly 10-year journey we’ve all been on together will finally be over.

“So it seems right to post some photos the next couple of days from the early days. This photo was from the first fitting I ever had for Mike Ross.”

The fourth post featured a snap of his former co-star Duchess Meghan posing with her script in a filtered snap which he simply captioned with her character’s initials "RZ."

He went on to share several more behind-the-scenes snaps of the cast including several more of Duchess Meghan.

A second shot saw the dressed-down actress wearing a tank top as she posed outside her trailer.

He went on to share several snaps of Prince Harry’s wife posing on the set of a photoshoot, including one that saw her lounging on a sofa in a pencil skirt and heels.

In the same post he added a black and white picture of Duchess Meghan dressed in a bathrobe and a pair of stilettos.

Several other shots see Meghan alongside her former co-star Sarah Rafferty who plays Donna Paulsen on the legal drama as well as a whole cast group photo.

Meanwhile, another candid shot saw Duchess Meghan taking a stroll with an umbrella during a rainy day in Toronto, where the show was filmed.

The 38-year-old left "Suits" in 2017 with her final episode airing in April last year, just a month before she wed Prince Harry.

Duchess Meghan's co-stars were invited to her wedding at Windsor Castle last May, and some also made the guest list at her lavish baby shower in New York.

