Meghan Markle, Prince Harry surprise military families, share new details on baby Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprised their neighbors over a cup of coffee.

The royal couple spent time with military families who have relatives deployed abroad during a surprise outing, People magazine reported on Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an unexpected appearance at the group’s regular weekly meet-up, which is held for families at the Broom Farm Community Centre in Windsor, which is near the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home.

Markle, 38, took the time to exchange parenting tips with other families and even dished on 6-month-old baby Archie.

MEGHAN MARKLE COULD PURSUE A POLITICAL ROLE IN THE US, SAYS ROYAL FILMMAKER: ‘ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE’

MEGHAN MARKLE'S ESTRANGED SISTER SAMANTHA SAYS CONSTANT CYBERBULLYING IS 'OVERWHELMING'

“Look at all your little teeth,” the former American actress told a little girl in a video shared on the couple’s Instagram account. “Archie’s just got two teeth — two tiny ones right there.”

Amy Thompson, one of the many who were surprised by the royal appearance, described Markle to Army & You magazine as a proud parent.

“My daughter Aeris is the same age as Archie and we talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl,” she shared. “She’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend.”

Army spouse Leigh Smith said she was honored for her 8-year-old daughter Molly to meet Markle, and was eager to spend time with the duchess.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY SET TO REUNITE WITH KATE MIDDLETON AND PRINCE WILLIAM

TRUMP THINKS MEGHAN MARKLE HANDLES MEDIA CRITICISM 'VERY PERSONALLY': 'YOU’VE GOT TO BE A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENT'

“We had a party when Harry and Meghan got married and we’ve followed their story ever since,” said Leigh. “So it was an amazing experience for Molly to shake hands with them. It’s really special and a lovely boost for the whole community.”

Windsor, which is on the edge of London, has large barracks that are homes to regiments from the Coldstream Guards and Welsh Guards, the outlet shared. Many of the Coldstream Guards are serving on exercise in Kenya. Meanwhile, the Welsh Guards have a large section away in the Falkland Islands. In addition, Windsor hosts some of the Household Cavalry, the same regiment that Harry previously served in the Army.

The 35-year-old sympathized with the grueling separations that the families have to endure.

“It’s unbelievably hard,” said Harry. “I have so much respect and admiration for anyone who has to deal with that. I can’t imagine what it’s like to miss so much as [children] change so quickly.”

MEGHAN MARKLE HAS RECEIVED ADVICE FROM KATE MIDDLETON ON COPING WITH MEDIA SCRUTINY, ROYAL EXPERT CLAIMS

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WILL CONSIDER US MOVE TO ESCAPE MISTREATMENT OF UK TABLOIDS, DIANA'S BUTLER CLAIMS

Coldstream Guards welfare officer Capt. Colin Lewis said the royal visit was greatly welcomed by those in attendance.

“The regiment is really appreciative of the support the families provide by picking up the burden when the service person is away,” he explained. “[The Duke and Duchess] are very down to earth, and they’ve had a snapshot of the entire community here by talking to lots of people from different backgrounds.”

“They’re a modern family and completely empathized with people — our families realized that they are no different,” added Tariq Baksh from the Household Cavalry welfare team.

The visit is the first of many events to come to honor both serving members of the armed forces, as well as veterans. Those who lost their lives are being remembered in the UK with a series of ceremonies, shared the outlet.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY'S DOCUMENTARY: 6 THINGS WE LEARNED ABOUT THE DUKE AND DUCHESS OF SUSSEX

MEGHAN MARKLE’S ‘PAIN’ AND ‘THE ATTACKS SHE FACES’ HAVE MADE PRINCE HARRY DETERMINED ‘TO SORT IT OUT’: REPORT

After the visit, Markle and Harry headed to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in London. This weekend, they will join Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Queen Elizabeth II for more events.