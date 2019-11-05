Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to reunite with Kate Middleton and Prince William

A royal reunion is on the way.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to join Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles for Remembrance Day ceremonies, starting on Saturday for the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall.

And on Sunday, the family will attend the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

The Sussexes and Cambridges have not been seen together since July, when brothers Harry, 35, and William, 37, competed in a charity polo match.

The reunion comes after the announced split of charity work by Harry and Meghan from that of William and Kate, and a rumored feud between the royal brothers.

"We’re certainly on different paths at the moment," Harry said about himself and William in the television documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey."

"I’ll always be there for him and as I know, he’ll always be there for me. We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy, but I love him dearly. As brothers, we have good days and we have bad days.”

The split in charity efforts included Harry and Meghan, 38, being removed from the Royal Foundation's website last month.