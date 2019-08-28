Lori Loughlin college scandal 'doesn't make sense,' John Stamos says

John Stamos doesn't comprehend the college admissions scandal that implicated his former "Full House" co-star Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli.

“I gotta be careful,” the ageless Uncle Jesse told GQ in an interview released Wednesday. “I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it. … I’ll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can’t figure it out. It doesn’t make sense.”

Stamos, 56, said he spoke to Loughlin, 55, the day the news broke of her arrest, but that he still "can't process" the case or its fallout.

"Whatever happened … I’m pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime,” he told GQ.

Stamos first broke his silence on the bribery allegations plaguing Loughlin and Giannulli, 56, in June when it was revealed that Loughlin had been written off "Fuller House."

“I haven't been on the show yet and it hasn't come up, so I'm going to talk to some people about it this week and see what's going on," he told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "I'm just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It's a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don't mean just on our side."

In March, Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to admissions scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited onto the USC crew team despite neither girl being a coxswain. The girls' enrollment statuses at USC were put on hold amid an internal investigation into the scandal.

The pair rejected the plea deal that other parents allegedly involved in the case — including Felicity Huffman — accepted. They were then hit with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy and now face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted of all counts and charges.

The couple appeared in court on Tuesday in Boston, where a judge ruled they could continue using their chosen law firm, Latham & Watkins, after prosecutors alleged there may be a conflict of interest because the firm previously represented USC in an unrelated case.

In a July filing, the couple's legal team from Latham & Watkins announced that Giannulli and Loughlin wanted to maintain a united front in court.

"Giannulli and Loughlin are innocent of the charges brought against them and are eager to clear their names," the filing read. "And they believe their interests will be advanced most effectively by presenting a united front against the Government’s baseless accusations."

The attorneys added that Loughlin and Giannulli wanted a "common defense" and noted that they understood the risks involved with mutual representation, including the frequent legal argument that "the best defense for one client may depend on compromising the defense of the other client."

The team explained further, "A common defense often gives strength against a common attack ... Whatever happens, Giannulli and Loughlin will have their interests fully protected, and the case will proceed without undue delay."