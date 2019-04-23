Bob Saget addresses 'Fuller House' co-star Lori Loughlin's federal charges: 'It's a personal thing'

Comedic actor Bob Saget is standing by his “Fuller House” co-star Lori Loughlin amid her role in the ongoing college admissions scandal.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty to money laundering and mail fraud charges in the scam. As a result of the charges, Loughlin was fired from her Hallmark series “When Calls the Heart” as well as the fifth and final season of “Fuller House.” Now, her co-star from the Netflix series revival is reluctantly speaking about the issue.

Saget appeared on NBC’s “Today” to discuss his new film “Benjamin,” which he stars in and directs. After describing his role in the comedy as “Danny Tanner unhinged,” Saget was asked about Loughlin.

“I think I’m underqualified [to talk about it],” Saget told the hosts (via The Hollywood Reporter). “But I will say that I love her and I will say that... no comment.”

The star noted that he still communicates with Loughlin, joking that their correspondence is through “carrier pigeon.” However, he concluded that he was uncomfortable saying too much about the situation.

“It’s a personal thing, it’s a personal thing. Because it’s a strange time,” he said. “What do you say?”

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of spending $500,000 each on daughters Isabella and YouTube star Olivia Jade to make it look like they were recruits on the University of Southern California’s crew team, despite never rowing in the sport.

The girls’ statuses are reportedly on hold at USC amid an internal investigation. If convicted, Loughlin and Giannulli face up to 40 years in jail.

The couple and more than a dozen other parents were hit last week with a money laundering conspiracy charge on top of the mail fraud conspiracy charge they were already facing. Several other indicted parents have also filed court documents entering not guilty pleas.

Giannulli and Loughlin rejected the plea agreement that fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who was also implicated in the case, accepted earlier this month.