Lori Loughlin keeping 'meticulous records' on college scam case ahead of trial: report

Lori Loughlin was once obsessed with getting her daughters into the University of Southern California (USC). Now, the former "Fuller House" star is said to be obsessed with her upcoming trial in the college admissions scandal case, a new report claims.

A source close to the actress told People, “Lori is obsessing over every detail of the case. She’s not working, she’s not doing anything. She’s just reading the files again and again.”

The fixation is so severe, in fact, that the insider says, “The family was told to remove their Google alerts and to stop searching their names because it’s not good for them to see what’s being said. But this is a full-time concern of hers.”

Loughlin, 55, is reportedly keeping "meticulous records" on the case and examining other defendants and their respective cases very closely. “She wants to know who is getting what punishment and how their cases differ from hers,” the source explained.

In March, the erstwhile Hallmark Channel star and husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 to admissions scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella recruited onto the USC crew team despite neither girl being a coxswain. The girls' enrollment statuses at USC were put on hold amid an internal investigation into the scandal.

The pair rejected the plea deal that other parents allegedly involved in the case — including Felicity Huffman — accepted. They were then hit with additional charges of money laundering and conspiracy and now face up to 40 years behind bars if convicted of all counts and charges.

Loughlin and Giannulli, 56, are due in court on Monday, where they will reportedly waive their rights to separate attorneys.

“Giannulli and Loughlin are innocent of the charges brought against them and are eager to clear their names,” the couple's attorneys wrote in a filing last month. “And they believe their interests will be advanced most effectively by presenting a united front against the government’s baseless accusations.”

Loughlin and Giannulli's attorneys continued in their filing that contrary to the typical legal belief, “a common defense often gives strength against a common attack ... Whatever happens, Giannulli and Loughlin will have their interests fully protected, and the case will proceed without undue delay.”